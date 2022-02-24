GBP/USD attacks 1.3500 after NATO announces official Russian invasion of Ukraine

NEWS | | By Sagar Dua
  • GBP/USD has fallen like a house of cards on soaring Russia-Ukraine tensions.
  • The official announcement of Russia's invasion of Ukraine by NATO has pushed DXY higher.
  • Investors are dumping risk-perceived assets on heightening the war-like situation in Eastern Ukraine. 

The GBP/USD pair has attracted some significant offers near 1.3532, which has sent the cable towards 1.3500.

The selling pressure has ramped up after NATO officially announced that Russia is invading Ukraine. The negative developments over an imminent war situation have spooked the market participants. The cable has started falling like a house of cards amid the heightning risk aversion theme.

The expectations of an imminent war turn into reality after the Russian Federation Council give a free hand to Russian President Vladimir Putin to deploy military forces in the eastern region of Ukraine.

Meanwhile, the United Nations (UN) Secretary-General said: Russian “President Putin, stop your troops from attacking Ukraine” in the going emergency Security Council meeting.

Explosions begin sounding in the distance in Kyiv, as per CNN news, which is compelling investors to dump risk-perceived assets such as the pound.

The continuation of negative headlines over the Russia-Ukraine war has created havoc for the market. This has improved the safe-haven appeal, which is clearly visible in the demand of the DXY.

The DXY looks set to claim 97.00, currently trading at 96.57 (at the time of writing), and 0.4% above Wednesday’s closing price. While the US Treasury yields are facing sheer heat. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury yields has plunged almost 3.85% on Thursday around 1.90%.

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.3514
Today Daily Change -0.0030
Today Daily Change % -0.22
Today daily open 1.3544
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3538
Daily SMA50 1.3516
Daily SMA100 1.3506
Daily SMA200 1.3681
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3621
Previous Daily Low 1.3536
Previous Weekly High 1.3643
Previous Weekly Low 1.3487
Previous Monthly High 1.3749
Previous Monthly Low 1.3358
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3568
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3588
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3513
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3482
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3428
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3598
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3652
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3683

 

 

EUR/USD crashes to 1.1200 on Russian invasion of Ukraine

EUR/USD crashes to 1.1200 on Russian invasion of Ukraine

EUR/USD is tumbling towards 1.1200, as the US dollar gains further ground on Russia's invasion of Ukraine, officially confirmed by NATO. The risk-off market profile will continue to persist, with all eyes on further Russia-Ukraine geopolitical developments. 

EUR/USD News

Bitcoin price collapses as Putin declares war on Ukraine and explosions reported in Kyiv

Bitcoin price collapses as Putin declares war on Ukraine and explosions reported in Kyiv

Russia recently announced that it would launch military action in Ukraine. Several media reports have noted that explosions were heard in Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine. Bitcoin price has dropped below $35,000, in tandem with the stock markets in the United States.

Read more

If Russia does invade Ukraine, this could finally spark-off the crash 'puts' have been telegraphing

If Russia does invade Ukraine, this could finally spark-off the crash 'puts' have been telegraphing

Risk sentiment surrounding the Ukraine crisis is disguising the severity of the US's recent pivot on diplomacy.  The forex markets risk barometer, AUD/JPY, could be on the verge of another test of 82.12. The general consensus is, a Russian military incursion into Ukraine would have far-reaching economic ramifications in Asia in the near term. 

Read more

