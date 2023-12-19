GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Trims a part of strong intraday gains, faces rejection near 182.00

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • GBP/JPY gains strong positive traction and spikes to a four-day high after the BoJ decision.
  • The mixed technical setup warrants some caution for bulls and positioning for further gains.
  • A convincing break below the 181.15 support will shift the bias in favour of bearish traders.

The GBP/JPY cross rallies nearly 200 pips from the vicinity of the 180.00 psychological mark and touches a multi-day peak in reaction to the Bank of Japan's (BoJ) decision to maintain the status quo. Spot prices, however, lose traction and retreat from the 182.00 neighbourhood as BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda's post-meeting press conference gets underway.

From a technical perspective, the strong intraday move up and acceptance above the 181.00 mark confirms a breakout through a multi-day-old consolidative trading range. That said, oscillators on the daily chart are still holding deep in the negative territory. This makes it prudent to wait for strong follow-through buying before confirming that the GBP/JPY cross has formed a bottom and positioning for an extension of the recent bounce from the 178.35 region, or the lowest level since October touched last week.

In the meantime, momentum beyond the 182.00 mark is likely to confront some resistance near the 182.60 horizontal zone ahead of the 183.00 mark. A sustained strength beyond the latter could lift the GBP/JPY cross to the 183.60-183.65 region en route to the 184.00 round figure and last week's swing high, around the 184.30-184.35 zone.

On the flip side, any meaningful pullback now seems to find decent support near the 181.15-181.10 region. A convincing break below will make the GBP/JPY cross vulnerable to accelerate the fall further towards the 180.00 mark. Some follow-through selling below the 179.75 area might expose the 179.00 level and the multi-month low, around the 178.35 region set last Thursday.

GBP/JPY daily chart

fxsoriginal

Technical levels to watch

GBP/JPY

Overview
Today last price 181.83
Today Daily Change 1.08
Today Daily Change % 0.60
Today daily open 180.75
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 184.66
Daily SMA50 184.21
Daily SMA100 183.78
Daily SMA200 178.28
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 181.18
Previous Daily Low 180
Previous Weekly High 184.33
Previous Weekly Low 178.35
Previous Monthly High 188.67
Previous Monthly Low 182.75
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 180.73
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 180.45
Daily Pivot Point S1 180.1
Daily Pivot Point S2 179.46
Daily Pivot Point S3 178.92
Daily Pivot Point R1 181.29
Daily Pivot Point R2 181.83
Daily Pivot Point R3 182.48

 

 

Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

