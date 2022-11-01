- The GBP/JPY plunges from YTD highs above 172.00 as traders brace for the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy decision.
- From a technical perspective, the GBP/JPY remains upward biased, but a downward correction looms.
- Short term, the GBP/JPY Is neutral-to-downward biased eyeing a break below the 200-EMA at 169.47
The GBP/JPY retraces from YTD highs at 172.13 and tumbles for the second-straight day due to a risk-off impulse, but also traders booking profits in the GBP/USD ahead of the Federal Reserve’s policy decision on Wednesday. Hence, the GBP/JPY is trading at 170.09, below its opening price by 0.19%.
GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Technical outlook
From a daily chart perspective, the GBP/JPY remains upward biased, even though a rising wedge is forming, nearby meaning that GBP/JPY risks are skewed to the downside. If the bearish rising wedge is confirmed, a test of the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) is on the cards at around 161.58. Otherwise, the GBP/JPY would consolidate in the 169.00-172.00 range, awaiting a fresh catalyst.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) at bullish territory further confirms the latter. Nevertheless, market sentiment deterioration or if the Bank of England’s (BoE) monetary policy decision disappoints investors, the GBP/JPY might extend its losses below 170.00.
The GBP/JPY hourly chart depicts a neutral-to-bearish biased pair. The EMAs lie above the spot price, except for the 200-EMA at 169.47, the last piece of the domino keeping the GBP/JPY from sliding further. The RSI is at bearish territory, with a downward slope, warranting that sellers are in charge.
Hence, the GBP/JP First support would be the 200-EMA at 169.47, the S2 daily pivot at 169.15, and the 169.00 figure, the October 25 low at 167.83, and the October 24 daily low at 167.58.
GBP/JPY Key Technical Levels
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|170.16
|Today Daily Change
|-0.31
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.18
|Today daily open
|170.47
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|166.51
|Daily SMA50
|163.87
|Daily SMA100
|163.8
|Daily SMA200
|161.56
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|172.14
|Previous Daily Low
|170.34
|Previous Weekly High
|171.41
|Previous Weekly Low
|165.54
|Previous Monthly High
|172.14
|Previous Monthly Low
|159.73
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|171.02
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|171.45
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|169.82
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|169.18
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|168.02
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|171.63
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|172.78
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|173.43
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
