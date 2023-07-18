GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Registers minimal gains amid mixed signals, hovers below 181.00

- GBP/JPY halts its slide, hinting at an upward bias with a bullish-harami two-candlestick pattern.
- Pin-bar candles and two negative sessions weigh GBP/JPY, prompting a slump below 181.00.
- GBP/JPY must surpass 180.36 for a bearish continuation; breaching the Tenkan-Sen at 181.52 could signal a bullish resumption.
GBP/JPY registers minimal gains as the Asian session begins, of 0.04% after Tuesday’s session witnessed Pound Sterling (GBP) weakness during most of the day. However, dovish comments from the Bank of Japan (BoJ) Governor Kazuo Ueda weighed on the Japanese Yen (JPY). At the time of writing, the GBP/JPY exchanges hands at 180.99.
GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Technical outlook
The daily chart portrays the cross as upward biased after stopping its slide on July 13 as a bullish-harami two candlestick pattern, suggesting prices would increase. Nevertheless, subsequent pin-bar candles and two negative sessions weighed on the GBP/JPY, slumping from around 182.19, just below the 181.00 figure.
For a bearish continuation, the GBP/JPY must surpass the July 17 low of 180.36, followed by the Kijun-Sen at 180.23. Once cleared, GBP/JPY must test 180.00, aiming toward lower price levels. Contrarily, for the GBP/JPY to resumeits uptrend, the first resistance would be the Tenkan-Sen at 181.52. Once that level hurdled, GBP/JPY would test June 30 daily low turned resistance at 182.20, followed by the year-to-date (YTD) high at 183.90.
GBP/JPY Price Action – Daily chart
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|181.06
|Today Daily Change
|-0.29
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.16
|Today daily open
|181.35
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|182.31
|Daily SMA50
|177.09
|Daily SMA100
|170.95
|Daily SMA200
|167.28
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|182.15
|Previous Daily Low
|180.58
|Previous Weekly High
|183.23
|Previous Weekly Low
|179.47
|Previous Monthly High
|183.88
|Previous Monthly Low
|172.67
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|181.18
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|181.55
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|180.57
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|179.79
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|178.99
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|182.14
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|182.93
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|183.71
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
