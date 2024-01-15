- GBP/JPY gathers steam as ‘bullish piercing pattern’ emerges, with buyers targeting 186.00 and beyond.
- The cross shifted bullish as buyers light exchange rate above the Kumo, with upside risks at 186.10, and 187.56.
- Potential downside risks lie at 184.47, followed by 183.49.
The GBP/JPY is up by 0.47% on Monday, though it remains reluctant to push above the 186.00 figure for the fourth straight day despite turning bullish. At the time of writing, the cross-currency pair is trading at 185.54 after hitting a daily low of 184.62.
The daily chart portrays the pair as having pierced above the Ichimoku Cloud (Kumo), opening the door for further gains. Besides that, the Chiou Span is about to cross above price action, which would be the second bullish signal, that could propel the GBP/JPY toward higher prices.
If buyers surpass the January 11 high at 186.10, that would pave the way for further upside. Once cleared, the next stop would be the November 30 swing high at 187.56, followed by the November 24 high at 188.66.
On the flip side, if GBP/JPY slides below the January 12 daily low of 184.47, that could put the uptrend in danger. If the cross hurdles that level, the next support would be the Senkou Span B at 183.49, followed by the Tenkan-Sen at 182.55, followed by the Senlo Span A at 182.39, and the Kijun-Sen at 182.25.
GBP/JPY Price Action – Daily Chart
GBP/JPY Technical Levels
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|185.55
|Today Daily Change
|0.88
|Today Daily Change %
|0.48
|Today daily open
|184.67
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|182.05
|Daily SMA50
|184
|Daily SMA100
|183.44
|Daily SMA200
|180.14
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|185.67
|Previous Daily Low
|184.48
|Previous Weekly High
|186.17
|Previous Weekly Low
|182.76
|Previous Monthly High
|187.52
|Previous Monthly Low
|178.35
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|184.93
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|185.22
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|184.21
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|183.75
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|183.02
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|185.4
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|186.13
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|186.59
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
