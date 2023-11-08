- GBP/JPY breaks above Tuesday’s high as the uptrend gathers steam.
- On the upside, key resistance levels lie at 186.00 and the YTD high.
- If the cross-pair drops below 184.70, downside risks emerge below 184.00.
The GBP/JPY reverses its course after posting decent losses of 0.20% on Tuesday and has risen past yesterday’s high of 185.46, as buyers target the current week’s high of 185.95. At the time of writing, the cross-pair is trading at 185.57 for a gain of 0.22%.
Even though the uptrend remains intact, price action seems overextended, though, in the short term, GBP/JPY buyers could challenge the 186.00 figure, ahead of testing the year-to-date (YTD) high of 186.77. Nevertheless, it should be said the Ichimoku Cloud (Kumo) is horizontal, indicating the uptrend might be losing steam.
In that scenario, if GBP/JPY dives below the November 6 low of 184.68, the next support would be the 184.00 mark. Once cleared, the Tenkan-Sen would be up next at 183.36, followed by the Kijun-Sen at 182.76.
GBP/JPY Price Chart – Daily
GBP/JPY Technical Levels
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|185.53
|Today Daily Change
|0.59
|Today Daily Change %
|0.32
|Today daily open
|184.94
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|182.91
|Daily SMA50
|182.9
|Daily SMA100
|182.85
|Daily SMA200
|174.83
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|185.47
|Previous Daily Low
|184.65
|Previous Weekly High
|185.02
|Previous Weekly Low
|180.77
|Previous Monthly High
|184.33
|Previous Monthly Low
|178.08
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|184.96
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|185.16
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|184.57
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|184.2
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|183.76
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|185.39
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|185.84
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|186.21
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above key 55-DMA with limited strength Premium
EUR/USD rebounded during the American session and climbed to 1.0715 as the US Dollar retreated, accompanied by lower Treasury yields. The pair is consolidating around 1.0700 as market participants await new data releases and comments from Fed Chair Powell.
GBP/USD fails to reclaim 1.2300
GBP/USD trimmed losses but could not sustain above 1.2300 on Wednesday. A retreat in the DXY supported the rebound. On Thursday, market participants will closely monitor US Jobless Claims and remarks from Fed Chair Powell, while on Friday, UK GDP data is due.
Gold tests $1,950 as investors drop safe-haven assets Premium
Gold came under renewed bearish pressure and declined to its lowest level in nearly three weeks at around $1,950. Although the US Dollar struggles to find demand, improving risk mood makes it difficult for XAU/USD to hold its ground mid-week.
Polygon partners with Near Protocol to bring increased scalability and decentralization to Ethereum
Polygon announced a collaboration with Near Protocol, which could help to bridge the gap between Wasm chains and the Ethereum ecosystem. Even though Near Protocol’s NEARCON conference began on Tuesday, the sell-the-news effect is visible for NEAR price.
Dow Jones Industrial Average Forecast: Disney earnings on the docket for Wednesday
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) reached a new range high on Tuesday after breaking out of a three-mong-long descending price channel last Friday. Last week saw the DJIA produce its best gain in a year at 5.07%.