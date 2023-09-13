Share:

GBP/JPY continues to extend gains ahead of UK GDP data.

Guppy pair could experience challenges due to a dovish statement by BoE Governor Andrew Bailey.

BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda's recent remarks limited the potential of the cross pair.

GBP/JPY extends its gains on the second day, trading higher around 184.00 during the Asian session on Wednesday. The Guppy pair could face headwinds due to the dovish stance of the Bank of England (BoE), coupled with the recent hawkish comments from the Bank of Japan (BoJ).

The BoE has indeed adopted a more cautious stance in recent times, as evident from Governor Andrew Bailey's statement that the central bank is approaching the peak of the rate hike cycle. Despite persistent inflationary pressures, the BoE faces a delicate balancing act, as being too aggressive with interest rate hikes could potentially jeopardize the British economy.

The central bank needs to carefully manage the trade-off between controlling inflation and ensuring the health and stability of the economy. This balancing act can have implications for the British Pound (GBP).

On the other side, according to data compiled by Bloomberg as of Tuesday, the overnight-indexed swaps are indicating that the central bank may exit negative interest rates in January. This is a notable shift in market expectations, as after the July policy meeting, market pricing was suggesting an exit from negative rates in September 2024.

Additionally, BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda's recent comments suggest the possibility of eventually ending the central bank's negative interest rate policy if data continues to improve by the end of the year. These changing expectations can reflect evolving economic conditions and central bank guidance, which could provide support in undermining the cross GBP/JPY pair.

However, it's important to note that before significant policy changes can be made, the BoJ needs to be confident in achieving its 2% inflation target along with rising wages. While Japanese inflation has exceeded the 2% target for a period, there are expectations that inflation may fall below BoJ targets in the coming months.

This suggests that market expectations of imminent rate adjustments may be premature. The central bank will likely carefully assess economic conditions and inflation trends before making any significant policy shifts. These developments can have an impact on the Japanese Yen (JPY).

Market participants await mid-tier data figures for July from the United Kingdom (UK), set to be released for later in the day. These datasets include Gross Domestic Product, Industrial Production, and Manufacturing Production, which could give a clearer understanding of economic activities in the country.