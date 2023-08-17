GBP/JPY holds above 186.00 after weak Japanese data

NEWS | | By Patricio Martín
Share:
  • GBP/JPY continues to trade in cycle highs near the 186.30 area.
  • GBP continues to trade strong against its rivals due to hawkish bets on the BoE.
  • Japanese weak economic data reinforces the Bank of Japan's (BoJ) dovish stance.


On Thursday, the GBP/JPY fell below 186.00 as investors seemed to be taking profits after eight straight days of gains. On the one hand, the Pound gains interest in hawkish bets on the Bank of England (BoE), while the Bank of Japan’s (BoJ) extremely dovish stance continues to pressure the JPY. Eyes on Japanese inflation figures from July to be reported on Friday.
The GBP continues to trade strong against its rivals, mainly driven by rising wages in the UK and hot inflation figures from July reported in Wednesday’s session. In that sense, the Pound gained interest on the back of hawkish bets on the Bank of England (BoE) as investors are now betting on a terminal rate of 6% which would mean an additional 75 bps of tightening vs last week where markets expected a terminal rate of 5.75%.

On the other hand, Japan reported soft data. Imports dropped in July by 13.5% and reported a higher than expected Trade Balance Deficit in the same month. In addition, Machinery Orders declined by 5.8% YoY in June, higher than expected. In that sense, as economic activity continues to weaken, the Bank of Japan (BoJ) won’t have any rush to pivot its monetary policy, which will leave the JPY vulnerable against its rivals.


GBP/JPY Levels to watch

The daily chart analysis indicates a bullish outlook for the GBP/JPY in the short term. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is above its midline in positive territory, with a positive slope, aligning with the positive signal from the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD), which displays green bars, reinforcing the strong bullish sentiment. Additionally, the pair is above the 20,100,200-day SMAs, suggesting that the bears struggle to challenge the bullish trend.

Plus, bullish signals on the four-hour chart indicate a strong buying momentum, establishing a marked bull dominance over sellers.

Support levels: 185.50, 185.00, 184.00.

Resistance levels: 187.00, 187.50, 188.00.

GBP/JPY Daily chart

 

GBP/JPY

Overview
Today last price 185.87
Today Daily Change -0.46
Today Daily Change % -0.25
Today daily open 186.33
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 182.41
Daily SMA50 181.55
Daily SMA100 175.37
Daily SMA200 168.87
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 186.35
Previous Daily Low 184.7
Previous Weekly High 184.25
Previous Weekly Low 180.58
Previous Monthly High 184.02
Previous Monthly Low 176.32
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 185.72
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 185.33
Daily Pivot Point S1 185.24
Daily Pivot Point S2 184.14
Daily Pivot Point S3 183.58
Daily Pivot Point R1 186.89
Daily Pivot Point R2 187.45
Daily Pivot Point R3 188.54

 

 

 

 

Share: Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD consoldiates weekly losses around 1.0870 Premium

EUR/USD consoldiates weekly losses around 1.0870

EUR/USD bottomed recently at 1.0856, marking the lowest level since July 6. The pair maintains a bearish bias as the US Dollar remains strong, supported by higher Treasury yields and risk aversion in the market. There are no top-tier data releases scheduled for Friday. Market attention is shifting towards the upcoming Jackson Hole Symposium.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD retreats from weekly highs toward 1.2700

GBP/USD retreats from weekly highs toward 1.2700

GBP/USD declined to the 1.2725 area after touching its highest level in a week above 1.2780. The negative shift witnessed in risk mood in the second half of the day allows the US Dollar to find demand as a safer asset.

GBP/USD News

Gold: XAU/USD extends slide sub-$1,900, lower lows at sight Premium

Gold: XAU/USD extends slide sub-$1,900, lower lows at sight

Gold trades at its lowest since last March, pressuring the $1,890 area as the dismal market mood prevails. Market players turned risk-averse after the United States (US) Federal Reserve (Fed) unveiled the Minutes of its August meeting, expressing concerns about the inflation risks and leaving the door open for additional rate hikes if needed.

Gold News

XRP/USD booking losses; Further downside possible

XRP/USD booking losses; Further downside possible

For those who read this week’s Weekly Market Insight, you may recall that the post highlighted that XRP/USD was potentially eyeing lower levels.

Read more

COIN continues month-long downtrend despite futures platform approval

COIN continues month-long downtrend despite futures platform approval

COIN stock has now traded lower in six straight sessions as of Wednesday. Support for Coinbase stock comes at $76, about 4% below the current price.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures