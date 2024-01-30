GBP/JPY declines to near 187.40 on risk aversion, softer Japanese unemployment rate

- GBP/JPY continues to lose ground as risk aversion heightens due to the Middle East tension.
- Japan’s Unemployment Rate contracted to 2.4% in December from 2.5% prior.
- Biden administration is expected to go for military actions in retaliation to the recent drone attack.
- BoE is expected to maintain its current interest rate of 5.25% in its February meeting.
GBP/JPY extends its losses for the second session on Tuesday, edging lower to near 187.40 during the Asian session. The GBP/JPY cross faces a challenge of risk-off sentiment due to the escalated situation in the Middle East, which drives the investors toward the safe-haven Japanese Yen (JPY), which in turn, acts as a headwind for the GBP/JPY pair.
The expectation is that the administration of US President Joe Biden will give the go-ahead for military actions in retaliation to the recent drone attack on a US outpost in Jordan. This attack led to the loss of three US troops and left at least 24 individuals injured.
December’s Unemployment Rate, which comes from the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare, showed a reduction in the percentage of unemployed people in Japan. The report showed a contracted figure of 2.4% against the market consensus of remaining consistent at 2.5%. Furthermore, the investors will eye on Retail Trade data scheduled to be released on Wednesday. The annual rate is predicted to print a reading of 4.7% in December, contracting from 5.3% prior.
The Bank of England (BoE) is expected to keep interest rates unchanged at 5.25% during its February monetary policy meeting. Members of the BoE have stressed the importance of maintaining a prolonged period of restrictive monetary policy to address inflation concerns.
BoE Governor Andrew Bailey has expressed the view that it is premature to consider lowering interest rates. Nevertheless, if there are indications that the inflation situation is improving, the central bank might reconsider its stance on rate cuts. Market participants have adjusted their expectations for rate cuts, with the first fully priced in for June instead of May as initially anticipated before the decision.
GBP/JPY: additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|187.41
|Today Daily Change
|-0.02
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.01
|Today daily open
|187.43
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|185.73
|Daily SMA50
|184.33
|Daily SMA100
|183.77
|Daily SMA200
|181.3
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|188.3
|Previous Daily Low
|187.12
|Previous Weekly High
|188.92
|Previous Weekly Low
|187.12
|Previous Monthly High
|187.52
|Previous Monthly Low
|178.35
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|187.57
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|187.85
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|186.93
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|186.43
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|185.75
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|188.11
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|188.8
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|189.3
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD pares gains above 0.6600 amid poor Australian data, geopolitical woes
AUD/USD is paring back gains above 0.6600 in the Asian session on Tuesday, feeling the heat from dismal Australian Retail Sales data. The pair also struggles amid escalating Middle East geopolitical tensions, despite a broad US Dollar weakness. US data awaited.
USD/JPY stays on the backfoot below 147.50 on softer US Dollar
USD/JPY is off the low but remains on the back foot below 147.50 in Asian trading on Tuesday. The Japanese Yen draws some haven flows on deepening geopolitical tensions while the US Dollar stays weak amid pre-Fed decision positioning. Focus shifts to US jobs data due later in the day.
Gold set for bull-bear tug-of-war ahead of US jobs data, Fed verdict
Gold is treading water near $2,030 early Tuesday, consolidating the previous rebound to a four-day high of $2,038. XAU/USD price is weighing the further escalation in the geopolitical tensions between the Middle East and the United States against the backdrop of reduced bets for a March Fed interest rate cut.
Cardano price could rise 15% as shark and whale wallets resurface
Cardano is confronting a formidable barrier as it attempts a recovery rally. It joins the broader crypto market which is trying to recover from a steep crash. According to Santiment, large holders may have something to do with the ADA move north with on-chain metrics to show for it.
Fed balance sheet reveals it was a half-hearted inflation fight
It appears more and more likely that the Federal Reserve is poised to completely abandon any pretense of fighting inflation, despite the fact CPI remains well above the 2% target.