FuelCell Energy (FCEL) Stock News and Forecast: Time to exit when momentum has died

- FuelCell Energy stock drops on Tuesday as retail looks elsewhere.
- FCEL shares had been hot on the list of social media traders.
- FCEL stock is highly volatile with volatile shareholder interest.
FuelCell Energy (FCEL) was one of the hot stocks last week. This week the name popped up on many social media chat rooms as the next big thing. Some notable accounts had talked about it, and the momentum began to build. As is the case with many of these smaller momentum names, it can drop off as quickly as it ignited. This appears to be the case for FuelCell on Tuesday. The stock closed down 1.72% at $8.59 when many other risk names were higher and the overall market also closed in the green. FCEL did pop on Monday with a gain of over 18%, but it is struggling to hold much of that gain.
FuelCell (FCEL) stock news
Clean energy is certainly all the rage, especially with the global climate conference taking place in Scotland. With the price of oil surging and Europe struggling for gas supply, one would think alternative energy stocks are set to soar. Green energy and solar names have certainly seen some strong moves, but talk of the Democrats' clean energy provision struggling to get through has perhaps dampened some of this recent enthusiasm. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) reportedly said he would not support the provision.
Why is FuelCell (FCEL) stock up?
The stock surged over 18% on Monday largely due to increased mentions on various social media sites. The stock was the number one trending stock on StockTwits for a while and also on WallStreetBets. It was also heavily discussed on Twitter with some well-followed accounts pushing the bull case for FCEL stock. It generated momentum, and among retail names momentum is king in the short term.
Why is FuelCell (FCEL) stock down?
The momentum appears to have dried up. While social media mentions remain high, they are dropping as our chart from Refinitiv shows below. Also, some of the news regarding the clean energy provision may have dented investor enthusiasm. Still FXStreet is of the opinion that momentum has slowed. Added to this is the fact that FCEL stock traded up to some resistance, which we discuss below.
FuelCell (FCEL) stock forecast
The powerful move on Monday brought FCEL stock up to some volume-based resistance – the area of consolidation from back in late June. The spike high from this time is at $9.81, and that is the next big resistance level. Once through that $9.81 high, the next stop is the 200-day moving average and the massive volume shelf above $10.50. Holding above $8.30 keeps the stock bullish. Breaking below $7.85 turns it bearish in our view.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays afloat above 1.1600 as inflation data meet expectations
EUR/USD came under modest bearish pressure in the early European session and continues to have a difficult time regaining its traction. After the data from the euro area revealed that annual CPI stayed unchanged at 3.4% in September, the pair stays relatively calm above 1.1600.
GBP/USD extends daily slide to 1.3750 area
The British pound is struggling to find demand on Wednesday after the inflation data from the UK showed that the annual Core CPI edged lower in September. The dollar's resilience amid the cautious market mood is allowing the bearish pressure to remain intact.
Gold: $1791 appears a tough nut to crack for XAU/USD bulls
Gold price is holding the higher ground, extending the previous advance amid a pullback in the US 10-year Treasury yields from five-month highs of 1.672%.
Crypto markets prepare for final pullback before next leg up
Bitcoin price is due for a retracement as MRI flashes a sell signal on the daily chart. Ethereum price continues to consolidate under the $3,938 resistance level. Ripple price slides below the $1.09 support level as the crypto markets prepare for a minor correction.
Tesla: Why it is time to sell TSLA stock
Tesla breaks higher again on Monday as we had called. TSLA to release earnings after the close on Wednesday. Is it time to sell Tesla stock now before earnings?