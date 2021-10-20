FuelCell Energy (FCEL) Stock News and Forecast: Time to exit when momentum has died

FuelCell Energy stock drops on Tuesday as retail looks elsewhere.

FCEL shares had been hot on the list of social media traders.

FCEL stock is highly volatile with volatile shareholder interest.

FuelCell Energy (FCEL) was one of the hot stocks last week. This week the name popped up on many social media chat rooms as the next big thing. Some notable accounts had talked about it, and the momentum began to build. As is the case with many of these smaller momentum names, it can drop off as quickly as it ignited. This appears to be the case for FuelCell on Tuesday. The stock closed down 1.72% at $8.59 when many other risk names were higher and the overall market also closed in the green. FCEL did pop on Monday with a gain of over 18%, but it is struggling to hold much of that gain.

FuelCell (FCEL) stock news

Clean energy is certainly all the rage, especially with the global climate conference taking place in Scotland. With the price of oil surging and Europe struggling for gas supply, one would think alternative energy stocks are set to soar. Green energy and solar names have certainly seen some strong moves, but talk of the Democrats' clean energy provision struggling to get through has perhaps dampened some of this recent enthusiasm. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) reportedly said he would not support the provision.

Why is FuelCell (FCEL) stock up?

The stock surged over 18% on Monday largely due to increased mentions on various social media sites. The stock was the number one trending stock on StockTwits for a while and also on WallStreetBets. It was also heavily discussed on Twitter with some well-followed accounts pushing the bull case for FCEL stock. It generated momentum, and among retail names momentum is king in the short term.

Why is FuelCell (FCEL) stock down?

The momentum appears to have dried up. While social media mentions remain high, they are dropping as our chart from Refinitiv shows below. Also, some of the news regarding the clean energy provision may have dented investor enthusiasm. Still FXStreet is of the opinion that momentum has slowed. Added to this is the fact that FCEL stock traded up to some resistance, which we discuss below.

FuelCell (FCEL) stock forecast

The powerful move on Monday brought FCEL stock up to some volume-based resistance – the area of consolidation from back in late June. The spike high from this time is at $9.81, and that is the next big resistance level. Once through that $9.81 high, the next stop is the 200-day moving average and the massive volume shelf above $10.50. Holding above $8.30 keeps the stock bullish. Breaking below $7.85 turns it bearish in our view.