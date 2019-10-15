French EU Minister: We seek a Brexit deal but not at any price

French European Affairs Minister Amélie de Montchalin was out with some comments in the last hour and said that we are seeking a Brexit deal, but not at any price.
Additional quotes:
A new Brexit deal is possible; it must be a balanced deal.
We can discuss a Brexit extension if one is requested.
But time will not resolve the issues on its own.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds up amid better German figures, trade optimism
EUR/SUD is trading above 1.10, within range. The German ZEW Economic Sentiment came out at -22.8, above expectations. Optimism about US-Sino talks and Brexit supports the pair as well.
GBP/USD jumps above 1.2650 on Brexit hopes
GBP/USD is trading above 1.2650, buoyed by reports that Britain is set to table a new Brexit proposal and that a deal can be reached. UK wage growth is mixed with 3.8% when both excluding and including bonuses.
USD/JPY in search of a firm direction, stuck in a range below mid-108.00s
The prevalent risk-on mood weighed on the JPY’s safe-haven status and extended support. A sharp fall in the US bond yields undermined the USD and failed to impress bullish traders.
Gold: Bears look for a break below the trendline support
The price had been sent lower below the 21 and 50-day MA converging and the 7th Oct lows. Trendline support guards a test of a 50% mean reversion of the late June swing lows to recent highs around 1480 will be encouraged.
Forex Today: Fresh Brexit hope lifts GBP/USD, mixed opinions about the US-Sino deal, Fed-speak eyed
Brexit: The Telegraph reports that a deal is taking shape and a mood of "cautious optimism" among negotiators." The news keeps the pound bid. On the other hand, the EU is skeptical about the chances of reaching a deal by Thursday's EU Summit.