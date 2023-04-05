Forex Today: RBNZ surprises with 50 bps hike, eyes on key US data

Here is what you need to know on Wednesday, April 5:
The US Dollar seems to have stabilized early Wednesday after having suffered heavy losses on Tuesday. The New Zealand Dollar gathers strength against its rivals on unexpected central bank action and the mood remains cautious. Private sector employment data from the US alongside February trade balance figures will be featured in the US economic docket. The ISM will also release the Services PMI survey for March.
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) announced earlier in the day that it raised the official cash rate (OCR) by 50 basis points (bps) from 4.75% to 5.25%, compared to the market expectation for a 25 bps hike. In its policy statement, the RBNZ noted that risks to inflation pressure from fiscal policy were seen to be skewed to the upside and added that labor market was still strong. With the initial reaction, NZD/USD climbed to its highest level since mid-February at 0.6375 before retreating modestly. In the European morning, the pair was up 0.6% on the day at 0.6350.
Following the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) decision to keep the policy rate unchanged, RBA Governor Philip Lowe explained on Wednesday that the decision to hold rates steady does not necessarily imply that rate hikes are over. Lower further added that it is common practice to move rates multiple times, then wait for a while and move again if necessary. AUD/USD, however, struggled to capitalize on these hawkish remarks and was last seen trading in negative territory below 0.6750.
The disappointing job openings and factory orders data from the US weighed on the US Dollar on Tuesday and the US Dollar Index declined to a fresh two-month low of 101.47 before steadying slightly above 101.50 early Wednesday. Employment in the US private sector is forecast to rise by 200,000 in March and the ISM Services PMI is expected to edge lower to 54.5 from 55.1 in February. Meanwhile, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays below 3.4% and US stock index futures trade virtually unchanged on the day.
US ADP Jobs/ISM Service PMI Preview: Slowing but still positive.
EUR/USD advanced to its strongest level since early February above 1.0970 but returned to the 1.0950 area on Wednesday. The data from Germany showed that Factory Orders rose by 4.8% on a monthly basis in February, surpassing the market expectation for an increase of 0.3% by a wide margin.
GBP/USD climbed above 1.2500 for the first time since June on Tuesday. The pair stays in a consolidation phase a few pips below that level early in the European morning.
Gold price gathered bullish momentum after clearing $2,000 resistance on Tuesday and extended its rally to a fresh multi-month high above $2,020. XAU/USD is yet to stage a technical correction but modest recovery in US T-bond yields seem to be limiting the pair's upside for the time being.
Bitcoin registered modest gains on Tuesday and continued to stretch higher early Wednesday. BTC/USD was last seen rising more than 1% on the day at $28,540. Ethereum gathered bullish momentum and broke out of its two-week-old trading range on Tuesday. At the time of press, ETH/USD was trading at its highest level since August at $1,913, gaining 2.2% on a daily basis.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds lower ground near 1.0950 ahead of key US data
EUR/USD is trading modestly flat at around 1.0950 in early Europe, having failed to sustain at higher levels. The pair is weighed down by the pullback in the US Dollar alongside the US Treasury bond yields, investors await the US ADP and ISM Services PMI data for a fresh move.
GBP/USD retreats toward 1.2450 amid damp mood
GBP/USD is easing from ten-month highs of 1.2510, heading toward 1.2450 ahead of the key US/UK data on Wednesday. A cautious market mood is offering support to the safe-haven US Dollar. Dovish BoE commentary adds to the downside in Cable.
Gold bulls cheer $2,010 breakout, US data eyed
XAU/USD slowly pushes its northward limits to $2,025 as it renews the 13-month high amid broad USD weakness. Gold benefits from the market’s indecision amid hawkish Fed talks and receding market bets on the aggressive rate hikes by the US central bank.
Ethereum blockchain’s Shanghai hard fork to have “game-changer” effect, here’s why
Ethereum blockchain’s upcoming Shanghai hard fork has a key Ethereum Improvement Proposal 4844 (EIP-4844). Experts in the crypto community are focused on the implementation of the upgrade that reduces transaction cost on the ETH blockchain.
US ADP Jobs/ISM Service PMI Preview: Slowing but still positive Premium
Automatic Data Processing will release its National Employment Report for March Wednesday, 12:15 GMT. Later, at 14:00 GMT, the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) will release its Service PMI report, about economic activity in the sector during March.