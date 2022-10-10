Here is what you need to know on Monday, October 10:
Investors seek refuge early Monday and risk-sensitive assets struggle to find demand. After closing the previous week on a firm footing on the upbeat US September jobs report, the US Dollar Index (DXY) edges higher toward 113.00. Reflecting the risk-averse market environment, US stock index futures trade in negative territory. US bond markets will be closed in observance of the Columbus Day holiday in the US and trading action could remain subdued in the second half of the day. The European economic docket will feature the Sentix Investor Confidence data for October.
The US Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Friday that Nonfarm Payrolls rose by 263,000 in September. This reading came in higher than the market expectation for an increase of 250,000. Additionally, the publication showed that the Unemployment Rate declined to 3.5% from 3.7% in August. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield gained more than 1% and advanced to the 3.9% area after the data and the greenback continued to outperform its rivals.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said over the weekend that the attack on the bridge over the Kerch Strait in Crimea was an act of terrorism by Ukraine. In the early European morning, reports of explosions in Kyiv caused by Russian missile strikes forced markets to look for safe alternatives. Meanwhile, Chinese authorities have reportedly decided to partially shut down Changning and Putuo districts in Shanghai due to coronavirus control and prevention.
EUR/USD stays under modest bearish pressure on Monday and continues to stretch lower toward 0.9700. European Central Bank (ECB) policymaker and the Bank of France's head Francois Villeroy de Galhau said that it would take the ECB to bring inflation back to the 2% target in two to three years.
GBP/USD trades in a narrow range below 1.1100 early Monday following last Friday's steep decline. The Bank of England announced on Monday that it will launch a temporary expanded collateral repo facility to support market functioning but the development doesn't seem to be having a significant impact on the British pound's performance against its rivals.
USD/JPY climbed to its highest level since the Bank of Japan's intervention at 145.66 during the Asian session but quickly erased its gains. The pair was last seen trading flat on the day at 145.30.
Gold faced renewed technical selling pressure with a drop below $1,700 and extended its slide below $1,690.
Bitcoin fluctuates in a narrow range below $20,000 as it failed to stage a rebound over the weekend. Ethereum is having a hard time making a decisive move in either direction and moving up and down at around $1,300.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains pressured below 0.9750 amid risk-aversion
EUR/USD remains under pressure below 0.9750, in the face of risk-aversion and broad US dollar rebound in early European hours. Investors remain cautious amid fresh Russia-Ukraine tensions, China's growth worries and ahead of key US events.
GBP/USD recaptures 1.1100 post-BOE announcement
GBP/USD is recovering ground above 1.1100 after BOE announced measures to support the market functioning. The US dollar holds the renewed upside amid risk-aversion triggered by Russia-Ukraine tensions. Thinner liquidity to extend due to the US holiday.
Gold: Will bulls defend 21DMA support ahead of US inflation?
Gold price is at five-day lows below $1,700 as the US dollar cheers risk-aversion. Odds of a 75 bps Nov Fed rate hike after US NFP beat weigh on the bullion. XAU/USD looks to test 21DMA as RSI pierces back below the 50.00 level.
Here’s why LUNC price could plummet another 50% on next LUNA Classic burn announcement
LUNC price shows a tight consolidation around the Point of Control (POC), indicating a lack of volatility. However, things could spice up due to Binance’s upcoming LUNA burn announcement that is scheduled on October 10 at 00:00 UTC.
Week Ahead: The calm before another US inflation storm
An electrifying week is coming up, featuring another crucial US inflation report and minutes of the latest Fed meeting. Both will be key pieces of the puzzle for the dollar and risk assets, as traders grapple with whether the Fed will pause its tightening cycle anytime soon.