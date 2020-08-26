Ex-BOJ’s Kiuchi: Central bank to stand pat even as Japan heads back into deflation

Former Bank of Japan (BOJ) policymaker Takahide Kiuchi said that Japan is likely to slip back into deflation over the coming three years due to the coronavirus pandemic and its impact on the domestic consumption and labor market.
Key quotes
“Japan will likely see more small and midsized firms go under as the pandemic’s pain deepens, which could boost credit costs for lenders through next year.”
“The pandemic has forced the BOJ to be more mindful of the risk of banking-sector problems, which means it can’t cut interest rates easily.”
“Japan will need about five years for the gross domestic product (GDP) to return to pre-pandemic levels.”
“Core consumer inflation will hover in slightly negative territory for about three years.”
“But the BOJ has already detached its policy from its 2% inflation target, which means it won’t take action to prop up prices.”
Market reaction
USD/JPY is trading close to the daily highs of 106.56, as the US dollar picks up a minor bid amid the downbeat market mood.
Further, uncertainty over the Japanese Prime Minister (PM) Shinzo Abe’s political career, given his ill health, weighs down on the yen, pushing the spot higher.
The major was last seen trading at 106.48, up 0.12% on the day.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats ahead of US data, Powell's speech
EUR/USD is trading above 1.18, but off the highs. The US dollar is rising as investors pare bets that Fed Chair Powell would announce another boost to monetary stimulus. US Durable Goods Orders are eyed after consumer confidence disappointed.
GBP/USD edges lower amid dollar strength, Brexit concerns
GBP/USD is trading below 1.3150 as the dollar gains ground and deadlocked Brexit talks weigh on the pound. Chief EU Negotiator Barnier reportedly told euro states to be "cold-blooded" with Britain.
XAU/USD trades with modest losses, around $1920-15 region
Gold edged lower through the early European session on Wednesday and dropped to fresh daily lows, around the $1915 region in the last hour.
Forex Today: Risk appetite fades, dollar recovers, amid fears of the Fed, ahead of data
The dollar is rising and stocks are edging lower after the reverse moves on Tuesday as tension mounts ahead of Fed Powell's speech. US Durable Goods Orders are eyed after weak consumer confidence and hopes for a vaccine remain high.
WTI battles $43.50 during post-API run-up, eyes EIA data
WTI battles $43.50 during post-API run-up. The energy benchmark surged to the highest in three weeks, flashing the biggest gains in two months, the previous day. API Weekly Crude Oil Stocks dropped below -4.264M prior to -4.524M during the week ended on August 21.