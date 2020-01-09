EU’s Barnier: Time frame for new relationship deal with UK is hugely challenging

Reuters reports the latest comments from the European Union (EU) Chief Brexit Negotiator Michel Barnier, as he says that a failure to reach a Brexit deal will be more harmful for the UK than the EU.

Time frame for new relationship deal with UK is hugely challenging.

We will have to prioritise what we need to do this year.

Even if we were to agree on every point of the future relationship with the UK, it would take more than 11 months.

Can be no agreement on a deal on economy and trade with Britain without fisheries and level playing field.