EUR/USD under pressure after US CPI and FOMC minutes

- US headline and core CPI exceeded expectations, rising to 3.5% and 3.8% respectively in March.
- FOMC minutes from March highlighted uncertainty about the persistence of high inflation and the efficacy of monetary policy.
The EUR/USD pair declined to 1.0739, representing a substantial decline of 1.1%. This decline has occurred following the release of hot inflation figures from the US which fueled hawkish bets on the Federal Reserve (Fed). The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes from the March meeting didn’t trigger any reaction.
The US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) revealed on Wednesday that the nation's inflation rate, reflected by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), increased from 3.2% in February to 3.5% in March on an annual basis. This outstripped the predicted market forecast of 3.4%. The yearly core CPI, which omits fluctuating food and energy costs, mirrored February's growth by rising 3.8%. Both the CPI and the core CPI climbed by 0.4% monthly, exceeding analysts' projection of 0.3%. As a reaction, US Treasury yields soared while the odds of a June Rate cut by the Fed declined to over 20%. The mix of hawkish bets as rising yields benefited the USD during the session.
On the other hand, the FOMC Minutes disclosed a general lack of assurance amongst participants concerning the persistence of high inflation rates, with recent data failing to bolster their trust in the economy cooling down and t in the inflation rate steadily reaching the 2% benchmark. With inflation running hot as well as the labor market, officials may change their language and slowly give up on the chances of a June rate cut by the Fed.
EUR/USD technical analysis
On the daily chart, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) fell within negative territory, with the latest reading at 38. This deviation from a positive trend suggests a shift in market dominance towards the sellers. Along with the RSI, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) displayed a fresh red bar, indicating negative market momentum.
In the broader outlook, the EUR/USD also exhibits a bearish trend as it is positioned below key Simple Moving Averages (SMAs). SMAs are tools used to smooth out significant price data fluctuations over specific time periods to discern market trends. Specifically, today it fell below the 200-day SMA, typically considered a long-term trend indicator.
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0743
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0114
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.05
|Today daily open
|1.0857
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0843
|Daily SMA50
|1.083
|Daily SMA100
|1.0873
|Daily SMA200
|1.0833
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0885
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0848
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0876
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0725
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0981
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0768
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0862
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0871
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0842
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0826
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0804
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0879
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0901
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0916
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD retreats amid surging US inflation, revised Fed rate cut expectations
The Australian Dollar posted losses of more than 1.50% on Wednesday against the US Dollar following the release of a hotter-than-expected inflation report in the United States. Traders have begun to price in fewer rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve, a bullish signal for the Greenback.
EUR/USD looks depressed near 1.0700 ahead of ECB
The intense move higher in the Dollar forced EUR/USD to retreat to multi-day lows near the 1.0700 region amidst rising cautiousness prior to the ECB gathering on Thursday.
Gold: Risk aversion keeps XAU/USD afloat
Gold prices remain on the back foot on the back of the CPI-driven rebound in the US Dollar as well as multi-week highs in US yields across the curve.
Ethereum resumes consolidating move amid ETH ETF approval speculation
Ethereum (ETH) is expected to see a price increase in the coming weeks, considering the upcoming Bitcoin (BTC) halving and a potential spot ETH approval.
Bank of Canada monetary easing door slightly ajar
The Bank of Canada (BoC) held its policy interest rate steady at 5.00% at today's monetary policy announcement, an outcome that was widely expected. However, the accompanying statement pointed to the potential for lower policy interest rates in the months ahead.