- EUR/USD tested the 1.1600 level unsuccessfully, on the back of US dollar strength.
- The US Dollar Index trims some of its last week’s losses, sits at 94.32.
- The EUR/USD is downward pressured, as showed by the daily and the 1-hour chart, could test 2021 lows.
The EUR/USD is trading at 1.1559, down 0.09% during the New York session at the time of writing. The market sentiment has dampened throughout the day, as witnessed by US stock indices trading with losses between 0.12% and 0.42%.
The US Dollar Index that tracks the greenback’s performance against a basket of six peers rises 0.24%, currently at 94.32, boost the US dollar, exerting downward pressure on the EUR/USD pair.
In the European session, the EUR/USD pair advanced mainly on the back of the British pound. On the weekend, some Bank of England’s members expressed concerns about inflation, and the possibility of hiking rates, as it threatens to be stickier than expected. While the GBP/USD rose near 1.3700, the EUR/USD reached 1.1585 but retreated later.
On Tuesday, the Eurozone economic docket will feature the Zew Survey of Economic Sentiment and current situation. At the same time, ECB’s Chief Economist Philip R. Lane and ECB’s member Frank Elderson will hit the wires. Across the pond, the JOLTS Job Openings for August, expected at 10.925M, could offer some fresh impetus for EUR/USD traders.
EUR/USD Price Forecast: Technical outlook
Daily chart
EUR/USD is trading well below the daily moving averages (DMA’s), pushing towards last Friday’s lows, around 1.1540s. Momentum indicator like the Relative Strenght Index (RSI) is at 32, exited from oversold levels, suggesting the downward bias remains. A break below 1.1540 could open the door for 2021 low at 1.1528.
1-hour chart
The single currency tested last Friday’s highs around 1.1585, unsuccessfully retreating below the daily pivot point at 1.1566. On the upside, the confluence of the 50-simple moving average (SMA) and the daily pivot point impose strong resistance around 1.1566.
On the other hand, the confluence of the S1 pivot point level at 1.1547 near the last Friday’s low at 1.1540 acts as support.`However, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 43 is aiming lower, suggesting that a move towards the latter might be on the cards.
KEY ADDITIONAL LEVELS TO WATCH
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1559
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0010
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.09
|Today daily open
|1.1569
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1679
|Daily SMA50
|1.1745
|Daily SMA100
|1.1855
|Daily SMA200
|1.1949
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1586
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1542
|Previous Weekly High
|1.164
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1529
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1909
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1563
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1569
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1559
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1545
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1521
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1501
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.159
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.161
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1634
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
