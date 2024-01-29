EUR/USD remains under pressure below 1.0850, German GDP data eyed

- EUR/USD loses ground near 1.0847 on the firmer USD.
- ECB’s Knot said the central bank needs to see proof of slowing wage growth in the eurozone before cutting the interest rates.
- The markets expected the FOMC to hold the rate unchanged at 5.25%–5.50% at its January meeting on Wednesday.
The EUR/USD pair trades weaker during the Asian trading hours on Monday. The downtick of the major pair is supported by renewed US Dollar (USD) demand amid rising geopolitical tension in the Middle East. Investors will focus on the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting on Wednesday. EUR/USD currently trades around 1.0847, losing 0.07% on the day.
Last week, the European Central Bank (ECB) decided to leave key interest rates unchanged as underlying inflation declined in December last year. ECB President Christine Lagarde warned that the Eurozone most likely experienced stagflation in the last quarter of 2023 and outlined the risks of further economic slowdown. Lagarde further stated that the ECB remains committed to a data-dependent approach and will make decisions on a meeting-by-meeting basis.
Furthermore, ECB governing council member Klaas Knot said on Sunday that the central bank needs to see proof of slowing wage growth in the eurozone before cutting interest rates. However, the markets have increased bets on rate cuts, with expectations of a 50 basis point (bps) reduction by June and a 140 bps cut by December 2024. This, in turn, might exert some selling on the Euro (EUR) and act as a headwind for the EUR/USD pair.
The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) maintained the interest rate steady during its last meeting in December 2024 and traders expected the FOMC to hold the rate unchanged at 5.25%–5.50% at its January meeting on Wednesday. Traders were assigning about 48.2% odds of the first-rate cut from the Fed in March, down from 88% a month ago.
The German Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the fourth quarter will be due on Tuesday, which is forecast to contract by 0.3% QoQ and 0.2% YoY. The FOMC meeting will take place from Tuesday to Wednesday, with no change in rate expected. The press conference will be closely watched by traders. If Fed Chairman Jerome Powell delivers dovish comments, the USD will likely weaken against its rivals.
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0845
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0009
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.08
|Today daily open
|1.0854
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0917
|Daily SMA50
|1.092
|Daily SMA100
|1.0777
|Daily SMA200
|1.0844
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0886
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0813
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0932
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0813
|Previous Monthly High
|1.114
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0724
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0858
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0841
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0816
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0778
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0743
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0889
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0924
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0962
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD recovers its recent losses amidst an escalated tension in Middle East
The AUD/USD trades higher around 0.6580 on Monday, recovering its recent losses in the previous session. The pair advances despite a stronger US Dollar amid heightened geopolitical tensions.
EUR/USD remains under pressure below 1.0850, German GDP data eyed
The EUR/USD pair trades weaker around 1.0847, during the Asian trading hours on Monday. The downtick of the major pair is supported by renewed US Dollar demand amid rising geopolitical tension in the Middle East.
Gold drifts higher to $2,020 amid Middle East tension
Gold price snaps the two-week losing streak, trading near $2,025 during the early Asian session on Monday. The escalating tension in the Middle East boosts the safe-haven demand, which lifts the yellow metal. Traders will closely monitor the FOMC meeting on Wednesday.
Google policy update likely to favor Bitcoin ETFs
Following the landmark approval of spot Bitcoin exchange-traded finds (ETFs) on January 10, BTC is now available on Wall Street, available for purchase by investors looking to trade shares in trusts that hold large pools of digital currency.
War drums beat at the Asia open
In what is anticipated to be an exceedingly hectic macro meets mega-cap tech period for markets, the last thing investors needed to deal with was another significant Middle East Flash Point. The ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas has the potential to escalate into a more significant regional and international crisis.