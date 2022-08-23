- US dollar tumbles following the August preliminary US S&P Global PMI.
- Eurozone consumer confidence rises unexpectedly in August.
- EUR/USD is having the best day in two weeks.
A sharp decline of the US Dollar across the board boosted the EUR/USD pair following the release of US economic data. The pair climbed from under 0.9950 to 1.0018, printing a fresh daily high. It then pulled back, and as of writing, it is hovering around 1.0000.
US PMIs trigger alarms
The August preliminary S&P Global PMI showed numbers below expectations and activity at the lowest level in almost two years. The greenback tumbled across the board after the report. The DXY is falling by 0.70%, at 108.20, after testing multi-year highs.
US Treasuries rallied after the numbers. The US 10-year yield collapsed from 3.07% to 2.97% in a few minutes while the 30-year dropped from weekly highs at 3.28% to 3.20%. The moves in the bond market boosted the Japanese yen which become the best performer among majors.
Earlier on Tuesday, European PMI showed mixed numbers. More recently, during the American session, the European Commission announced that the Consumer Confidence Indicator for the Eurozone rose to -24.9 in August from July's record low of -27, against expectations of a decline to -28.
The euro is holding onto important daily gains versus the dollar, up for the first time after falling for three consecutive days. The main trend in EUR/USD is still bearish. The pair is up by almost 60 pips, the biggest daily gain in two weeks.
Technical levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9987
|Today Daily Change
|0.0043
|Today Daily Change %
|0.43
|Today daily open
|0.9944
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0181
|Daily SMA50
|1.0267
|Daily SMA100
|1.0467
|Daily SMA200
|1.0854
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0047
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9926
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0268
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0032
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0486
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9952
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9972
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0001
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9898
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9852
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9777
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0018
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0093
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0139
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
