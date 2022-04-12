- The shared currency aims to test the YTD low around 1.0806 after dropping below the 1.0900 mark.
- The US inflation broke the 8% threshold, a level last seen in 1981, which cements a 50 bps rate hike of the Fed at its May meeting.
- EUR/USD Price Forecast: Bears are aiming to hit the raising wedge target of 1.0727.
The EUR/USD drops to fresh monthly lows and aims towards the YTD low at 1.0806, following a mixed US inflation report, which does not change the scenario of the Federal Reserve hiking rates for the second time in the year, though a 50 bps increase is expected. At the time of writing, the EUR/USD is trading at 1.0831.
Late in the New York session, the market sentiment turned sour. US equities record falls between 0.14% and 0.23%, while US T-bond yields jumped off lows, above the 2.70% threshold but well below the 2.832% daily highs. Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index (DXY) extends its weekly rally and is set to print a new YTD high above the 100 mark. At press time is up 0.31%, sitting at 100.283.
US inflation broke the 8% threshold, a 40 year high as the Fed prepares to hike 50 bps
Before Wall Street opened, the US Department of Labor revealed US inflation figures for March. The Consumer Price Index (CPI), a general view of inflation, rose by 8.5%, higher than the 8.4% y/y estimates. The so-called core CPI, excluding food and energy volatile items, rose by 6.5%, lower than the 6.7% expected.
“The price increase in March was mainly due to more expensive energy. For example, the price of gasoline increased by 18.3% compared with February. Otherwise, inflationary pressure tended to ease somewhat. Used car prices, for example, fell by 3.8%, after having pushed up inflation last year. Overall, goods prices outside energy and food fell by 0.4%,” analysts at Commerzbank expressed in a note.
They added that whether the inflation rate peaked in March, they said it would “depend above all on the further development of oil and gasoline prices. If the oil price remains at the current level of around $100 per barrel of Brent and does not rise again, March probably was the high in the inflation rate.”
Additionally to the abovementioned, money market futures, as shown by STIRs, depicts that investors have priced in a 94% chance of the Fed raising rates by 0.50% up to 1%.
Elsewhere, the conflict between Russia and Ukraine also summed up the dampened market mood of late. Earlier in the North American session, the Russian President Vladimir Putin said that talks with Ukraine are at a dead end, a signal that he would carry on until the objective is achieved, as he said previously to the former.
EUR/USD Price Forecast: Technical outlook
The EUR/USD keeps treading water after breaking below the 1.0900 mark. The daily chart shows that the pair remains downward biased and is set to hit the “rising wedge” target at 1.0727, but it would find some hurdles on its way south.
The EUR/USD first support would be the YTD low at 1.0806. A breach of the latter would expose 1.0727. Given way to 1.0727, it might open the door towards the psychological 1.0700 level.
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0831
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0053
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.49
|Today daily open
|1.0884
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0996
|Daily SMA50
|1.1134
|Daily SMA100
|1.122
|Daily SMA200
|1.1456
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0933
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0873
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1054
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0836
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1233
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0806
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.091
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0896
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.086
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0836
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.08
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.092
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0957
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0981
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD at around 0.7450, resilient to dollar’s strength
The AUD/USD pair neared the 0.7500 figure despite broad greenback’s strength at the end of the day. Aussie benefited from solid local data and higher gold prices.
EUR/USD approaches the year low as the dollar remains strong
EUR/USD trades at fresh monthly lows and not far from the year bottom at 1.0805. Core US CPI rose at a slightly softer pace than expected in March, which put mild pressure on the greenback. Nevertheless, the American currency got to recover the ground lost as stocks lost momentum.
XAUUSD en route to test $2,000?
Commodity prices soared after the release of higher-than-anticipated US inflation figures, resulting in Gold Price reaching $1,978.59 a troy ounce, its highest since mid-March.
Dogecoin hints at a 30% rebound
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Dogecoin price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where DOGE could be heading next.
Relief as US inflation offers hope
European stock markets are heading for the second day of losses at the start of the week while the US is enjoying a boost following the latest inflation data.