EUR/USD Price Analysis: Trades higher around 1.0980 on subdued US Dollar

- EUR/USD extends gains as the US Dollar declines on risk-on mood.
- MACD suggests waiting for the confirmation of bullish sentiment in the pair.
- A break above 1.1000 could propel the pair to reach the previous week’s high at 1.1038.
EUR/USD continues to gain ground for the third successive day, trading higher around 1.0980 during the Asian session on Friday. The EUR/USD pair receives upward support due to the subdued US Dollar (USD), a trend attributed to the market's expectations of five rate cuts by the Federal Reserve by the end of 2024, beginning with anticipated cuts in March and May.
The EUR/USD pair could face resistance at the psychological level of 1.1000. A successful breakthrough above this level could potentially provide support for the pair to revisit the high from the previous week at 1.1038. The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) for the EUR/USD pair is positioned above the 50 mark, indicating a bullish momentum in the market.
However, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) line, despite being positioned above the centerline, is converging below the signal line. This indicates a potential momentum shift toward an upward trend for the EUR/USD pair. Traders are likely to exercise caution and await confirmation before making aggressive bets in the pair, taking into consideration the signals provided by this lagging indicator.
On the downside, the EUR/USD pair faces the possibility of breaking below the immediate support at the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level, marked at 1.0964, followed by the key level of 1.0950. If the immediate support area is breached, it could prompt the pair to approach the psychological level of 1.0900.
A decisive break below the latter could intensify downward pressure on the EUR/USD pair, potentially guiding it toward the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 1.0895 and the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level at 1.0867. Further downside movement may lead to a significant support level at 1.0850. Traders may closely monitor these key levels for potential shifts in market dynamics.
EUR/USD: Daily Chart
EUR/USD: additional technical levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0976
|Today Daily Change
|0.0004
|Today Daily Change %
|0.04
|Today daily open
|1.0972
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0981
|Daily SMA50
|1.0893
|Daily SMA100
|1.0766
|Daily SMA200
|1.0848
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1004
|Previous Daily Low
|1.093
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1046
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0877
|Previous Monthly High
|1.114
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0724
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0976
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0958
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0933
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0895
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.086
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1007
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1042
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.108
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
