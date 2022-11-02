- EUR/USD stays defensive around one-week low inside a bearish chart pattern.
- Downbeat oscillators strengthen bearish bias but 200-SMA acts as an extra filter to the south.
- Weekly resistance line guards immediate recovery ahead of October’s peak.
EUR/USD aptly portrays the pre-Fed anxiety around 0.9885 during Wednesday’s Asian session. In doing so, the major currency pair extends the previous day’s sluggish performance near the weekly low. However, a five-week-old rising wedge bearish formation intensifies the market’s interest in the quote ahead of the key Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting.
Given the recent bearish MACD signals and the downbeat RSI, the EUR/USD prices are likely to remain softer.
That said, a one-week-old descending trend line restricts the pair’s nearby upside, close to 0.9930.
Also acting as an upside filter is the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of the EUR/USD’s September 12-28 downside, near 0.9945.
In a case where the quote rises successfully past 0.9945, the 1.0000 psychological magnet and October’s peak of 1.0093 will precede the 1.0100 round figure to test the pair’s advances.
Additionally, the upper line of the stated wedge, near the 1.0120 level by the press time, also acts as an upside filter for the EUR/USD bulls to watch before targeting September’s top of 1.0198.
Meanwhile, pullback moves remain elusive unless breaking the aforementioned bearish formation’s support line, close to 0.9845 at the latest. Even so, the 200-SMA level around 0.9825 could act as an additional test for the EUR/USD bears before taking control.
In that case, the bears could quickly aim for the yearly low of 0.9535, with 0.9670 likely acting as an intermediate halt during the anticipated slump.
EUR/USD: Four-hour chart
Trend: Fresh downside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9884
|Today Daily Change
|0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01%
|Today daily open
|0.9883
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9838
|Daily SMA50
|0.9886
|Daily SMA100
|1.0072
|Daily SMA200
|1.049
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9954
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9853
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0094
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9807
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0094
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9632
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9892
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9916
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9839
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9795
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9738
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9941
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9998
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0042
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD portrays pre-Fed anxiety around 0.6400 ahead of US ADP
AUD/USD treads water around 0.6400 as traders turn cautious ahead of the key FOMC meeting on early Wednesday. The mixed concerns surrounding China and the US and fresh US dollar selling also challenge the pair amid a sluggish Asian session.
USD/JPY remains heavy below 147.50 as USD drops with yields ahead of Fed
USD/JPY stands on slippery grounds below 147.50 even as the BOJ meeting minutes defend the easy money policy early Wednesday. The pair remains weighed down by the renewed US dollar weakness amid falling Treasury yields, as traders prepare for the Fed verdict.
Gold remains easy around $1,650, falling wedge, Fed in focus
Gold price (XAU/USD) remains sidelined around $1,648, mildly offered, after witnessing an upbeat start to the week, as traders await the all-important Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) verdict on Wednesday.
Decentraland: A 20% rally for is possible
Decentraland price could rally once more to challenge newly established shorts. Decentraland price could be setting up for a countertrend rally targeting the September highs. Last month, the Ethereum-based gaming token witnessed a 23% rally, printing a last-minute October high at $0.73.
US and Europe diverge ahead of Fed meeting
US stocks fail to follow European lead, with commodity stocks helping to drive gains for the FTSE 100. “US stocks are underperforming their European counterparts today, with the recent recovery phase starting to ease after a resoundingly positive October."