- The EUR/USD shifted positively in the week and is gaining 0.34%.
- US recession fears shifted sentiment negatively, though boosted appetite for safe-haven peers, except for the US Dollar.
- EUR/USD Price Forecast: Failure at 1.0600 will pave the way for further losses.
EUR/USD soars sharply above the 1.0500 mark for the first time in the week and extends its gains for the third consecutive day after Fed Wednesday’s afternoon hike, that tumbled the major towards weekly lows around 1.0350, though staged a comeback and now is trading at weekly highs near 1.0601. At the time of writing, the EUR/USD is trading at 1.0552.
Risk aversion is the name of the game in the financial markets. US equities tumbled between 2.40% and 4.98%, while Asian stocks futures are set for a lower open. Weaker than expected US housing data reignited recession fears as more central banks were added to the list of the ones that are tightening monetary conditions. On Thursday, the Bank of England (BoE) raised rates by 25 bps, while the Swiss National Bank (SNB) surprised everybody by hiking 50 bps.
In the meantime, some ECB speakers crossed the wires, though they did not help the EUR/USD, which is rallying on the back of pure US Dollar weakness. The US Dollar Index, a measure of the buck’s value against a basket of six currencies, plunged 1%, down at 103.813, underpinned by falling US Treasury yields.
EUR/USD Price Forecast: Technical outlook
In the news piece mentioned above, I wrote, “The EUR/USD 1-hour chart depicts the pair trading above a double bottom neckline in the near term,” and added that the EUR/USD might pull back before reaching the double bottom target at 1.0550. The truth is that the EUR/USD extended its gains, fulfilled the double bottom target, and extended its gains towards 1.0600 before retreating towards the 1-hour chart double bottom target, at around 1.0550.
Despite Thursday’s late EUR/USD rally, the downward bias remains unless EUR bulls recover the 1.0800 mark. Also, the EUR/USD retracement from weekly highs around 1.0600 and the RSI shifting trendless at 4629 within negative territory could open the door for further losses.
Therefore, the EUR/USD first support would be 1.0500. Once cleared, the EUR7USD next support would be 1.0400, followed by the YTD Low at 1.0348
Key Technical Levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0552
|Today Daily Change
|0.0109
|Today Daily Change %
|1.04
|Today daily open
|1.0442
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0643
|Daily SMA50
|1.0649
|Daily SMA100
|1.09
|Daily SMA200
|1.1183
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0508
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0359
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0774
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0506
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0787
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.035
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0451
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0416
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0365
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0288
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0216
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0514
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0586
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0663
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD establishes above 0.7040 on falling yields, Fed Powell eyed
The AUD/USD pair has displayed a mild correction after hitting a fresh weekly high of 0.7070 in the late New York session. The aussie dollar is advancing gradually this week after sensing a responsive buying action near 0.6850 on Wednesday.
EUR/USD retreats towards 1.0550 after reaching a weekly high around 1.0600
EUR/USD soars sharply above the 1.0500 mark for the first time in the week and extends its gains for the third consecutive day after Fed Wednesday’s afternoon hike, that tumbled the major towards weekly lows around 1.0350, though staged a comeback and now is trading at weekly highs near 1.0601.
Gold advances firmly above $1850 on weaker USD and falling real yields
Gold spot remains steady above the 200-day moving average DMA, which lies around $1843.19, as the Wall Street close approaches. Safe-haven demand and US dollar buyers taking profits weakened the greenback and lifted Gold prices.
This token could trigger the next meltdown in Ethereum and crypto
Ethereum price continued its decline in the bloodbath this week. Experts argue Lido Finance’s stETH’s depeg from Ethereum has triggered a crisis and institutions like Celsius and 3AC witnessed massive liquidations.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!