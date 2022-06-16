- The shared currency remains trims some of its weekly losses but remains down 0.21%.
- Hawkish ECB speaking will keep the common currency supported.
- EUR/USD Price Forecast: A double bottom in the 1-hour chart targets 1.0550.
EUR/ÜSD advances above the 1.0400-1.0500 range, and it is trading with gains of 0.68% during the New York session, at around 1.0509 at the time of writing.
ECB speakers and negative US economic data, weighed on the USD
The shared currency is gaining traction as USD buyers book profits after the Federal Reserve’s 0.75% rate hike. Furthermore, worse-than-expected US economic data crossed the wires. US Home Sales for May dropped to their lowest level in a year, and Building Permits contracted by -7%. Additionally, the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia Manufacturing Business Outlook Surve index shrank by -3.3 in June from 5.5 estimations.
ECB speakers have dominated the headlines. Francois Villeroy the Galhau was the first to hit the headlines, commenting that inflation remains higher and is broadening beyond energy prices. Later the ECB Vice-President Luis de Guindos said that inflation expectations in the Euro area were “quite anchored.”
The Bank of Italy President and ECB member Ignazio Visco said that he expects the ECB to hike rates in a gradual and sustained way after September. He added that normalization could continue to be gradual, which could mean 25 or 50 bps rate hikes.
In the meantime, US equities are plunging, depicting a negative market sentiment resulting from the Fed rate hike. On Wednesday, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said that although rate hikes of that size (75 bps) are not common, he reiterated that the July meeting is open for that jumbo rate hike or 50 bps.
Meanwhile, US Treasury yields, albeit heading down, remain steady above the 3% threshold. Contrarily the greenback remains soft, as illustrated by the US Dollar Index, at 104.316, down 0.51%.
EUR/USD Price Forecast: Technical outlook
The EUR/USD daily chart depicts the pair as downward biased unless it recovers the 1.0800 mark. Furthermore, the Relative Strenght Index at 43 remains in negative territory, despite Tuesday’s jump, which propelled the consolidation in the EUR/USD.
The EUR/USD 1-hour chart depicts the pair trading above a double bottom neckline in the near term. However, the last candle shows price exhaustion, and with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 67.66 accelerating toward overbought conditions, a pullback towards the neckline around 1.0470 is on the cards. That said, the EUR/USD will find some resistance levels at the R1 daily pivot at 1.0512, followed by the double bottom target at 1.0550.
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0507
|Today Daily Change
|0.0070
|Today Daily Change %
|0.67
|Today daily open
|1.0442
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0643
|Daily SMA50
|1.0649
|Daily SMA100
|1.09
|Daily SMA200
|1.1183
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0508
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0359
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0774
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0506
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0787
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.035
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0451
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0416
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0365
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0288
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0216
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0514
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0586
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0663
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends rally, closes in on 1.0500
EUR/USD has gathered bullish momentum in the American session on Thursday and climbed toward 1.0500. Following the mixed macroeconomic data releases from the US, the US Dollar Index slumped below 104.40, suggesting that the dollar selloff is fueling the pair's rally.
GBP/USD climbs above 1.2250 as dollar selloff continues
GBP/USD has continued to push higher and climbed to a fresh three-day high above 1.2250 in the second half of the day on Thursday. The Bank of England's (BOE) hawkish tone and the renewed dollar weakness after mixed data provide a boost to the pair on Thursday.
Gold recovers to $1,830 as US yields retreat
Gold has staged a rebound and climbed to $1,830 after having tested $1,820 earlier in the day. Following the latest macroeconomic data releases from the US, the benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield retraced a portion of its daily rally, allowing XAU/USD to edge higher.
Two events that will mark the end of the crypto-winter
Bitcoin price, Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies are set to trade sideways-to-lower after the US Central Bank confirmed its more hawkish rate path is going forward in order to bring inflation down.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!