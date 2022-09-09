- EUR/USD picks up bids to refresh intraday high, crosses 20-DMA.
- Recently firmer MACD, RSI joins sustained bounce off two-month-old support line to favor bulls.
- Clear break of channel’s upper line needs to confirm further upside, bears have multiple supports to watch during the pullback.
EUR/USD extends the early-week rebound from a two-month-old support line as it marches to 1.0020 during Friday’s Asian session. In doing so, the major currency crosses the 20-DMA while staying inside a downward-sloping trend channel established since early May.
Given the quote’s upside break of the short-term key moving average, as well as firmer RSI and MACD signals, the EUR/USD prices are likely to remain firmer.
However, the late July low near 1.01000 and the stated channel’s upper line, around 1.0170, could challenge the pair’s further advances.
In a case where EUR/USD remains firmer past 1.0170, the odds of witnessing the pair’s run-up towards the previous monthly high near 1.0370 can’t be ruled out.
Alternatively, pullback moves remain elusive beyond the aforementioned two-month-old support line, around 0.9890 by the press time.
Following that, the 61.8% and 78.6% Fibonacci Expansion (FE) levels of the pair’s May-August moves, respectively near 0.9845 and 0.9700, will be in the focus of the EUR/USD sellers ahead of the bearish channel’s lower line, close to 0.9600 at the latest.
EUR/USD: Daily chart
Trend: Limited upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.002
|Today Daily Change
|0.0023
|Today Daily Change %
|0.23%
|Today daily open
|0.9997
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0026
|Daily SMA50
|1.0128
|Daily SMA100
|1.0354
|Daily SMA200
|1.0769
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.003
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9931
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0079
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9911
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0369
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9901
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9969
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9992
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9941
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9886
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9842
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0041
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0085
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.014
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
