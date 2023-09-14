EUR/USD Price Analysis: Pair looks to approach 1.0750 ahead of ECB policy decision

- EUR/USD holds ground around 1.0740 ahead of the ECB monetary policy decision.
- Momentum indicators suggest bearish bias to continue in the short term.
- Key support appears around the weekly low followed by the 1.0700 psychological level.
- 14-day EMA could act as a barrier following the 1.0800 psychological level.
EUR/USD hovers around 1.0740 during the Asian session on Thursday, attempting to recover from the previous day’s losses ahead of the policy decision from the European Central Bank (ECB).
The EUR/USD pair experienced a decline on Thursday following the release of optimistic Consumer Price Index (CPI) data from the United States (US). The US CPI Year-over-Year increased to 3.7%, up from the previous rate of 3.2%, exceeding market expectations of 3.6% for August.
The monthly core CPI showed an improvement, rising to 0.3% from the previous 0.2% for the same month. This increase was unexpected, as it was anticipated to remain unchanged. However, the annual core rate matched expectations by recording a reading of 4.3%, in line with the previous figure of 4.7%.
The pair may encounter initial support around the weekly low at 1.0705 lined up with the 1.0700 psychological level, followed by the previous week’s low at 1.0685.
A firm break below the latter could open the doors for the EUR/USD sellers to navigate the region around June’s low at 1.0661 aligned with the 1.0650 psychological level.
On the upside, a significant resistance level for the EUR/USD pair appears at the 14-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 1.0769, followed by the 21-day EMA at 1.0798 lined up with the 1.0800 psychological level.
A break above that level could provide support for Euro buyers, allowing them to potentially target the area around the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level at 1.0823.
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) line remains below the centerline and the signal line. This configuration suggests a potential bearish momentum in the market, which can be seen as a signal that the recent downtrend may continue to strengthen.
Traders of the EUR/USD pair will likely observe the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI), which suggests a bearish sentiment in the short term as it lies below the 50 level.
EUR/USD: additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0737
|Today Daily Change
|0.0008
|Today Daily Change %
|0.07
|Today daily open
|1.0729
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0804
|Daily SMA50
|1.0941
|Daily SMA100
|1.0902
|Daily SMA200
|1.0827
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0765
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0711
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0809
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0686
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1065
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0766
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0732
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0744
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0705
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0681
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0652
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0759
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0789
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0813
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
