EUR/USD Price Analysis: Bearish RSI divergence prods Euro bulls below 1.1100 ahead of ECB

- EUR/USD grinds higher within a three-week-old bullish trend channel.
- Sustained break of weekly resistance line, 100-SMA joins bullish MACD signals to favor Euro buyers.
- RSI prints lower high despite EUR/USD’s gradual increase, challenging further advances.
- Sellers need validation from 200-SMA to retake control.
EUR/USD bulls keep the reins near the highest levels in 13 months by printing mild gains near 1.1070 as Euro traders await Thursday’s European Central Bank (ECB) monetary policy decision.
In doing so, the Euro pair defends the Federal Reserve-inspired gains with a three-week-old ascending trend channel. However, a divergence between the RSI (14) line and the EUR/USD price challenges the pair buyers ahead of the key event.
Also read: European Central Bank Preview: Lagarde set to lift the Euro in two out of three scenarios
It’s worth noting that the RSI (14) line is in a descending formation since April 14 even if the Euro pair grinds higher, which in turn suggests that the bulls are running out of steam.
The same joins the quote’s nearness to the aforementioned trend channel’s resistance line, close to 1.1110, to increase the odds of the EUR/USD pair’s pullback.
In that case, a convergence of the 100-SMA and one-week-old previous resistance line, near 1.0995, could lure the intraday sellers ahead of the stated channel’s bottom line, close to 1.0950 at the latest.
Even so, the EUR/USD bears need to remain cautious ahead of the 200-SMA break, currently around 1.0925.
On the contrary, an upside clearance of the 1.1110 hurdle comprising the channel’s top line could propel the Euro price towards the March 2022 high of near 1.1185.
EUR/USD: Four-hour chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1069
|Today Daily Change
|0.0067
|Today Daily Change %
|0.61%
|Today daily open
|1.1002
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0971
|Daily SMA50
|1.0812
|Daily SMA100
|1.077
|Daily SMA200
|1.0422
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1008
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0942
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1095
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0962
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1095
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0788
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0983
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0967
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.096
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0918
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0894
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1026
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.105
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1091
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
