EUR/USD licks Fed-led wounds above 0.9800, ECB’s Lagarde, US ISM PMI eyed

- EUR/USD struggles to defend the bounce off an eight-day low.
- Sluggish yields allow DXY bulls to take a breather, hawkish ECBspeak also defends pair buyers.
- Recession woes, Fed’s signals for aggressive rate hikes keep bears hopeful even as ECB’s Lagarde may push back bears.
- US ISM Services PMI could offer extra signals for Friday’s NFP and direct near-term USD moves.
EUR/USD prints mild gains around 0.9825-30 during a sluggish Thursday morning in Europe as bears take a breather following the Fed-inspired volatility. In doing so, the major currency pair rebounds from the lowest level in a week while taking a U-turn from a six-week-old support line.
The latest recovery could be linked to the broad US dollar weakness amid a lack of momentum in the bond market and as traders reassess the Fed’s hawkish message. That said, the US Dollar Index (DXY) retreats from the post-Fed peak of a one-week high to 111.90 whereas the US 10-year and 2-year Treasury yields seesaw around 4.10% and 4.62% by the press time.
It should be noted that the Culture Day holiday in Japan appeared to have restricted the bond market moves due to Tokyo's dominance in Asian Treasury moves.
Additionally, the recent hawkish comments from the ECB policymaker Pablo Hernandez de Cos also favor EUR/USD buyers. In his latest speech, ECB’s de Cos said that ECB "will need additional interest rate increases" to fight off inflation even considering the growing likelihood of a eurozone recession.”
Even so, the recent fears emanating from North Korea and China, as well as the recession woes in the bloc, challenge the EUR/USD traders.
North Korea fired an unidentified ballistic missile toward the East Sea that has since been reported to have flown over Japan, per Reuters. Following the same, Japan warns residents to take shelter in the threat of the North Korean missile. Recently, the US warns Pyongyang over such an effort and raised market fears in Asia. On the other hand, the lockdown surrounding the area involving the world’s largest iPhone factory defied hopes of easing China’s zero-covid policy. Further, Reuters quotes China’s latest National Health Commission figures to suggest an uptick in coronavirus cases. The news states, “China reported 3,372 new COVID-19 infections on Nov. 2, of which 581 were symptomatic and 2,791 were asymptomatic.”
It’s worth mentioning that the downbeat prints of Eurozone activity numbers for October and a static Unemployment Rate in Germany highlight economic fears for the old continent. Elsewhere, the US Federal Reserve (Fed) also offered a dollar buying opportunity the previous.
Also read: Fed Quick Analysis: Powell pivot? Not so fast, why this looks like a dollar buying opportunity
Amid these plays, the Asia-Pacific equities are down but the S&P 500 Futures print mild gains amid a lackluster session ahead of the European open.
Moving on, EUR/USD traders should pay attention to a speech from ECB President Christine Lagarde for fresh impulse ahead of the US ISM Services PMI, forecasted to ease to 55.5 in October compared to 56.7 in previous readings. While ECB’s Lagarde may help intraday buyers to keep the reins, if she manages to hide recession fears, the US PMI data can help recall the USD buyers despite printing softer outcomes should the details suggest strong employment growth.
Technical analysis
Although an upward-sloping support line from October 13 restricts immediate EUR/USD downside around 0.9810, bulls need to cross the 0.9880 resistance confluence including the 100 and 200 EMAs to retake control.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9831
|Today Daily Change
|0.0013
|Today Daily Change %
|0.13%
|Today daily open
|0.9818
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9835
|Daily SMA50
|0.9883
|Daily SMA100
|1.0066
|Daily SMA200
|1.0483
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9976
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9813
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0094
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9807
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0094
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9632
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9875
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9914
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9762
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9706
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9599
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9925
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0032
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0089
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD edges above 1.1400 as DXY eases marginally, BOE policy eyed
The GBP/USD pair has witnessed fresh demand around 1.1380 and has scaled above 1.1400 in the Tokyo session after a perpendicular fall on Wednesday. The cable has attempted a rebound as the risk-off profile has eased marginally after remaining at the rooftop.
EUR/USD licks Fed-led wounds above 0.9800, ECB’s Lagarde, US ISM PMI eyed
EUR/USD prints mild gains around 0.9825-30 during a sluggish Thursday morning in Europe as bears take a breather following the Fed-inspired volatility. In doing so, the major currency pair rebounds from the lowest level in a week while taking a U-turn from a six-week-old support line.
Gold: For how long can hold $1,630 support? BOE in focus Premium
Gold price is attempting a tepid bounce after seeing volatile trading on the Fed announcements on Wednesday. XAUUSD buyers are trying their luck once again, as traders gear up for another central bank event, the BoE interest rate hike decision due later this ‘Super Thursday’.
Solana price can hit $40 if SOL bulls reclaim this level
Solana price has recovered above a crucial support level, indicating a higher chance of an upward move.Investors need to wait for a push above another significant hurdle, which will open the path for bulls to move higher.
BoE Interest Rate Decision Preview: A close call between 50 bps and 75 bps, GBP/USD set to suffer Premium
The BoE is widely known for its brutal honesty and conservative approach, which raises a big question of whether a 75 bps rate really is on the table this ‘Super Thursday’. A 50 bps rate hike or hints of smaller increases following a super-sized hike may be no surprise.