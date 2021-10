EUR/USD is attempting to pick up from 14-month lows at 1.1530

Karen Jones, Team Head FICC Technical Analysis Research at Commerzbank, observes further downside potential in the pair, with the potential to reach levels sub-1.1400: “Intraday rallies will find an accelerated downtrend at 1.1688, but key nearby resistance is the 1.1792 three-month downtrend (…) “We note that the intraday Elliott wave counts have already turned negative, which implies another leg lower fairly soon (…) Next key support of note is going to be the previous downtrend (from 2008) which is now located at 1.1395.”

Higher US yields have supported the USD, which has been boosted further by macroeconomic data. The US ADP employment report has anticipated a 568,000 increase on US payrolls in September, beating expectations of 428,000 new jobs. These figures, if confirmed on Friday, would add pressure on the Federal Reserve to kickstart QE tapering.

The euro has suffered on Wednesday against a stronger US dollar in a risk-off session. The world’s major stock markets have gone back into the red, with safe assets, such as government bonds , favored by concerns about the surging inflationary pressures with oil prices reaching fresh seven-year highs and posing a challenge to the post-COVID-19 recovery.

The euro is trying to bounce up from multi-month lows at 1.1530 on Wednesday’s US trading session although it remains well below previous lows at 1.1560 so far.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.