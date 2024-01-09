EUR/USD holds steady above mid-1.0900s on softer USD, lacks follow-through

- EUR/USD attracts some buyers for the second straight day amid a modest USD downtick.
- The divergent Fed-ECB expectations act as a tailwind for the major and remain supportive.
- The upside seems limited ahead of the latest US consumer inflation figures on Thursday.
The EUR/USD pair trades with a positive bias for the second straight day on Tuesday, albeit lacks follow-through and remains confined in the previous day's broader range. Spot prices hold steady above mid-1.0900s during the Asian session and draw support from a softer tone surrounding the US Dollar (USD).
The USD Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback against a basket of currencies, retreats further from a near three-week high touched last Friday amid expectations for an imminent shift in the Federal Reserve's (Fed) policy stance. The bets were lifted by a report by the New York Fed on Monday, which showed that US consumers' projection of inflation over the short run fell to the lowest level in nearly three years in December. This, along with a positive sentiment around the Asian equity markets, is seen undermining the safe-haven buck and acting as a tailwind for the EUR/USD pair.
The shared currency, on the other hand, benefits from expectations that the European Central Bank (ECB) will keep interest rates at record highs for some time, bolstered by the expected jump in the Eurozone inflation last month. Adding to this, ECB official Boris Vujcic said on Monday that the central bank does not foresee cutting interest rates before the summer and anticipates a gradual reduction in inflation within the Eurozone. That said, the markets have fully priced a 25 basis points (bps) ECB rate cut by April, which, in turn, is acting as a headwind for the EUR/USD pair.
Moreover, the US monthly employment report released on Friday pointed to a still-resilient labor market and gives the Fed more headroom to keep interest rates higher for longer. Furthermore, the recent less dovish remarks by several Fed officials forced investors to scale back their expectations for more aggressive policy easing and early interest rate cuts, which remains supportive of elevated US Treasury bond yields. In fact, the yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond holds steady above 4.0% and should limit any meaningful downside for the Greenback.
The aforementioned mixed fundamental makes it prudent to wait for strong follow-through buying before positioning for any further appreciating move for the EUR/USD pair. Traders now look to the release of German Industrial Production, French Trade Balance data and the Eurozone Unemployment Rate for some impetus. Later during the US session, a scheduled speech by Governor Michael Barr might contribute to producing short-term opportunities, though investors might prefer to wait for the latest US consumer inflation figures on Thursday.
Technical levels to watch
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0962
|Today Daily Change
|0.0007
|Today Daily Change %
|0.06
|Today daily open
|1.0955
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0971
|Daily SMA50
|1.0871
|Daily SMA100
|1.0763
|Daily SMA200
|1.0847
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0979
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0923
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1046
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0877
|Previous Monthly High
|1.114
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0724
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0957
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0944
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0925
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0896
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0869
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0981
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1008
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1038
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
