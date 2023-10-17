EUR/USD holds below the 1.0600 mark ahead of the Eurozone CPI data

The EURUSD pair hovers around 1.0575 after retreating from the 1.0600 mark during the early Asian session on Wednesday. The risk-on flows dominate the market and weigh on the US Dollar (USD) lower. Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index (DXY) corrects lower to 106.20 and US Treasury yields surges sharply, with the 10-year Treasury yield reaching 4.83%. On Tuesday, the EU's ZEW Economic Sentiment Survey came in at 2.3 in October from an 8.9 drop in the previous reading, beating the market expectations. German ZEW Survey Economic Sentiment also showed an improvement by climbing to -1.1 from -11.4 in the previous reading. The European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde said that the ECB is watching energy prices and the Israel-Hamas conflict for inflation risks. Meanwhile, ECB's chief economist Philip Lane stated that they will keep interest rates high until inflation returns to 2%, but this may take time longer than expected due to several factors. The economic data released by the US Census Bureau revealed that the Retail Sales for September came in at 0.7% MoM, beating the market expectation of 0.3%. Retail Sales Control Group climbed 0.6% MoM versus 0.2% prior. The data suggest strong momentum in consumption. Additionally, US Industrial Production rose by 0.3% MoM, stronger than expected. Capacity Utilization improved to 79.7, better than estimated. The Greenback edged higher on the back of the upbeat US data, but the impact was short-lived. However, higher US Treasury yields might cap the downside of the USD. Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari on Tuesday said that inflation has taken considerably longer than expected and is still too high. Earlier, Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee and Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker maintained their dovish stance. Harker stated that the central bank should not create new pressures in the economy by increasing the cost of borrowing. Traders will take more cues from the Fed officials this week. The hawkish comments might lift the USD and act as a headwind for the EUR/USD pair. Looking ahead, market players will monitor the final reading of the Eurozone Consumer Price Index (CPI) for September and Construction Output for August due later in the day. Also, ECB's President Lagarde's speech could offer some hints about the further monetary policy path. On the US docket, the US Housing Starts and Building Permits will be released on Wednesday. These events could give a clear direction to the EUR/USD pair.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.