EUR/USD heading for 1.09 as Greenback recedes after US CPI inflation miss

- The EUR/USD has climbed almost 200 pips on Tuesday.
- Broader markets have flipped the risk appetite switch to 'on'.
- US CPI missed forecasts, increasing investor bets that rates could come back down sooner.
The EUR/USD is climbing on Tuesday, rising over 1.8% from bottom to top as the Euro (EUR) finds a firm bid against the US Dollar (USD).
US CPI inflation softens to 3.2% vs. 3.3% forecast
US Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation broadly came in below expectations, giving investors hope that price growth is cooling enough in the US domestic economy to push the Federal Reserve (Fed) towards a rate cut cycle sooner rather than later.
Month-over-month headline US CPI in October printed at a flat 0.0%, declining from September's 0.4% and missing the median market forecast of 0.1%. Annualized inflation for the year into October also missed the mark, printing at 3.2% against the previous period's 3.7% and coming in below the forecast 3.3%.
Pan-EU Industrial Production for September is expected to come in on the downside early Wednesday, forecast to decline to -0.7% against the previous month's 0.6%.
US data is set to rule the charts heading into the mid-week with US Producer Price Index (PPI) and Retail Sales on the data docket for Wednesday.
The headline US PPI Core numbers for October are expected to hold steady for the year into October, forecast to print steady at 2.7%.
Meanwhile, Retail Sales for October are expected to pull back sharply, forecast to come in at -0.3% compared to September's 0.7%.
EUR/USD Technical Outlook
The Euro's Tuesday rally has sent the EUR/USD well above the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), cracking the long-term moving average near the 1.0800 handle and easily clearing the technical barrier.
The pair is trading just south of the 1.0900 level after gaining over 1.8% from the day's lows near 1.0700.
The EUR/USD's recent lift from October's early low bids near 1.0450 has seen price action shear both the 200- and 50-day SMAs. The bearish-stacked moving averages are set for a bullish cross if markets can keep the risk bid on-balance.
EUR/USD Daily Chart
EUR/USD Technical Level
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0883
|Today Daily Change
|0.0184
|Today Daily Change %
|1.72
|Today daily open
|1.0699
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0627
|Daily SMA50
|1.0621
|Daily SMA100
|1.0793
|Daily SMA200
|1.0802
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0706
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0665
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0756
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0656
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0695
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0448
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.069
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0681
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0674
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0649
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0633
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0715
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0731
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0756
Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD hovers below 1.2500 ahead of UK inflation data
GBP/USD floats around 1.2480 during the Asian session on Wednesday. The GBP/USD pair saw a notable surge of 1.79%, reaching the 1.2500 zone following the release of weaker US inflation data overnight.
EUR/USD remains capped below the 1.0900 mark amid overbought condition
The EUR/USD surges above 1.0850 but faces rejection below the 1.0900 mark during the early European trading hours on Wednesday. The weaker-than-expected US inflation data exerts some selling pressure on the US Dollar (USD) and supports the EUR/USD pair.
Gold holds steady just below weekly high touched on Tuesday amid weaker USD
Gold price struggles to capitalize on its weekly gains registered over the past two days and oscillates in a narrow trading band during the Asian session on Wednesday. The US Dollar ticks higher and recovers a part of the previous day's slump to its lowest level since September 1.
Polygon powers Layer 2 network, aims to connect 50 million users to Ethereum
OKX used Polygon’s open-source codebase, CDK, to build a Layer 2 network X1 that onboards its users to the Ethereum ecosystem. Polygon’s technology makes it possible for users to join the global on-chain ecosystem of Ethereum and access other CDK chain’s liquidity.
CPI down to 3.2%: Is the inflation battle won?
Prior to 2022 and 2023, the monthly Consumer Price Index (CPI) announcements from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) were a point of interest but not a make-or-break event. However, all eyes have been on the CPI lately, and October’s print gave the financial markets a big jolt.