EUR/USD is now seen navigating the 0.9630-0.9950 range in the next weeks, suggest FX Strategists at UOB Group Lee Sue Ann and Quek Ser Leang.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “Last Friday, we held the view that EUR ‘is likely to advance to 0.9880 before a pullback is likely’. Our expectations did not materialize as EUR dropped from 0.9853 to 0.9733 before rebounding to close at 0.9799 (-0.15%). The price actions appear to be part of a consolidation and EUR is likely to trade between 0.9760 and 0.9860 for today.”
Next 1-3 weeks: “We continue to hold the same view as from last Friday (30 Sep, spot at 0.9825). As highlighted, the recent EUR weakness has stabilized and EUR is likely to consolidate and trade between 0.9630 and 0.9950 for now.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD leaps beyond 1.1200 on reports of UK tax cuts reversal
GBP/USD is posting sizeable gains above 1.1200, sitting at weekly highs at the start of the week. The pound catches a fresh bid following reports that UK PM Truss is considering reversing higher income tax rate cuts. PMIs coming up next.
EUR/USD remains pressured below 0.9800 ahead of PMIs
EUR/USD is trading below 0.9800 in early European hours, undermined by a broad rebound in the US dollar amid risk-aversion. Surging oil prices and Asian factory activity slump sap investors' confidence amid the deepening European energy crisis. PMIs awaited.
Gold: Rebound remains capped below $1,670 ahead of ISM
Gold is trading with modest gains while finding stiff resistance at the $1,670 hurdle. The week ahead will be focused once again on the Fed in the run-up to the NPFs. Markets are closed in China and Australia, with thinner liquidity to extend ahead of US ISM PMI.
Terra LUNA Classic price could crash 60% despite burn announcement and Coinbase, Robinhood listing rumors
LUNA Classic (LUNC) is the new shitcoin and has overtaken Shiba Inu's popularity, becoming a retail favorite. After Binance announced the LUNC burn program on September 26, the altcoin surged 66% and is currently hovering above another stable support level.
Week Ahead: RBA and RBNZ to weigh 50-bps hikes but NFP report to set the mood
The antipodean central banks will kick off the new month with their October policy decisions, but the latest jobs report out of the US could steal the limelight amid the never-ending anticipation of when the Fed will reach peak hawkishness.