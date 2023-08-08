- EUR/USD finished Tuesday’s session on a lower note lost 0.42%.
- The introduction of a 40% one-off tax on bank profits in Italy weighed on the Euro.
- A shrinkage in the US trade deficit amidst mixed signals by Fed officials boosted the US Dollar.
On Tuesday, the EUR/USD finished the day with losses of 0.42%, closing at around 1.0954 as risk appetite deteriorated on news that put a possible global economic slowdown into the table. In addition, news from Italy setting a one-off 40% tax on bank profits sent shockwaves across the Eurozone (EU), weakening the Euro (EUR). At the time of writing, the EUR/USD exchanges hands at 1.0956, registering minuscule losses of 0.01%.
Euro dips with Italy’s one-off bank tax and softer German inflation; meanwhile, US Dollar gains ground on solid trade balance figures
The EUR/USD’s fall was precipitated by Italy’s imposing a new tax. At the same time, inflation data from Germany eased from 6.4% in June to 6.2% YoY in July, as estimated by analysts. Month-over-month data also came at 0.3%, as foreseen and unchanged from June.
As inflation in the EU continues to drop, expectations for additional tightening remain subdued, with odds for September’s meeting at 35%, while for October hit 55%. Of note, traders should be aware the European Central Bank (ECB) is on data dependant mode, and sudden changes in monetary policy stances, like “hawkish” members like Klas Knot and Joachim Nagel turning more neutral, could push aside additional hikes by the ECB.
Across the pond, data bolstered the US Dollar (USD), a headwind for the EUR/USD, which extended its losses toward its daily low of 1.0928. the US Commerce Department revealed that its trade deficit contracted in June. Exports rose by $247.5 billion, below May’s $247 billion, while Imports slid to $313 billion from $316.1 billion the prior’s month. Consequently, the Trade Balance came at $-65.5, a tick higher than the $-65 billion estimated but below the previous reading of $-68.3 billion.
The Fed parade continued with the Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker stating the Fed “can leave interest rates where they are.” Nevertheless, he said, “Absent any alarming new data between now and mid-September,” the Fed can be “patient and hold rates steady.” Echoing some of his comments was Atlanta’s Fed President Raphael Bostic, saying no more hikes are needed.
On the hawkish camp, the Federal Reserve (Fed) Governor Michell Bowman stated that more rate increases are needed.
Given the backdrop and a light economic docket in the EU, EUR/USD traders focus on US data. Inflation figures will be revealed on Thursday, as well as unemployment claims. Upticks in inflation would be bullish for the greenback, hence further downside in the EUR/USD, as traders could speculate further tightening is needed. Nevertheless, according to analysts’ estimates, inflation is expected to cool down slightly, which could open the door for further upside.
EUR/USD Price Analysis: Technical outlook
From a daily chart perspective, the EUR/USD is set to extend its losses and test the last week’s low of 1.0912 before claiming the 100-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 1.0901. Break of those two levels and the EUR/USD would dive toward the July 6 low at 1.0833 before challenging the 200-day EMA at 1.0795. On the opposite spectrum, if EUR/USD buyers step in and lift prices past the 20-day EMA at 1.1006, that would exacerbate a rally towards 1.1100.
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0955
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0047
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.43
|Today daily open
|1.1002
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.108
|Daily SMA50
|1.0942
|Daily SMA100
|1.0923
|Daily SMA200
|1.075
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1018
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0966
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1046
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0912
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1276
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0834
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0986
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0998
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0973
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0943
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.092
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1025
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1048
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1078
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trims losses as Dollar's momentum fades Premium
The EUR/USD reached a low point at 1.0929 and then rebounded, rising towards 1.0960 as the US Dollar pulled back as US stocks trimmed losses. The cautious tone continues to dominate as market participants await key US inflation data.
GBP/USD consolidates around 1.2750
The GBP/USD rose back above 1.2700 and is currently consolidating around 1.2750. This rebound occurred due to an improvement in market sentiment and a weakening of the US Dollar. Important upcoming data includes the US CPI on Thursday and UK GDP on Friday.
Gold: XAU/USD keeps grinding south with $1900 in sight Premium
XAU/USD edged sharply lower early in the American session, posting a fresh four-week low of $1,922.74 a troy ounce, as demand for the US Dollar picked up following comments from Federal Reserve (Fed) officials and ahead of the release of the United States (US) July Consumer Price Index (CPI).
PayPal’s stablecoin launch on Ethereum fails to catalyze ETH price rally for this reason
PayPal issued a US Dollar-pegged stablecoin PYUSD on the Ethereum blockchain. PayPal’s stablecoin issuance failed to catalyze a recovery in ETH price as the altcoin continues to trade below the $1,900 level.
Palantir stock slides as in-line results, $1B buyback fail to thrill market
Palantir (PLTR) stock has shunned as much as 3% of its value in Tuesday’s premarket following quarterly results. Late Monday, Palantir announced second-quarter earnings that came in precisely in-line with Wall Street consensus.