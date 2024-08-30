1-3 WEEKS VIEW: “We highlighted yesterday (29 Aug, spot at 1.1125) that upward momentum has largely dissipated. We expected EUR to trade in a range between 1.1040 and 1.1200. There is no change in our view. Looking ahead, as long as EUR does not break clearly below 1.1040, there is still chance for EUR to rise to 1.1200 later on. Conversely, if EUR breaks clearly below 1.1040, it could trigger a deeper pullback to 1.0890.”

24-HOUR VIEW: “After EUR fell sharply two days ago, we indicated yesterday that 'the sharp and swift drop seems to be overextended.' However, we were of the view that 'there is room for EUR to decline further to 1.1095 before stabilization is likely.' We highlighted that 'the major support at 1.1040 is unlikely to come under threat.' Although our view of a lower EUR was not wrong, it fell more than expected, reaching a low of 1.1054 before recovering. Conditions are severely oversold now, and EUR is unlikely to weaken much further. Today, EUR is more likely to trade in a 1.1050/1.1125 range.”

Euro (EUR) is likely to trade in a 1.1050/1.1125 range. In the longer run, upward momentum has largely dissipated, and EUR is expected to trade in a range between 1.1040 and 1.1200, UOB Group FX analysts Quek Ser Leang and Lee Sue Ann notes.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.