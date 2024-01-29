EUR/USD declines to near 1.0840 on Middle East tension, Eurozone GDP data eyed

- EUR/USD marks losses as traders adopt cautious stance as Middle East tension heightens.
- ECB’s Guindos stated that policy easing will be considered if inflation aligns with the central bank's 2.0% target.
- Investors put bets on the speculation that the Fed could ease policy as inflation indicates cooling off.
EUR/USD moves lower during the European trading session on Monday, reaching near 1.0840. The prevailing risk-off sentiment, fueled by escalated geopolitical situation in the Middle East, is leading traders to favor the US Dollar (USD), creating downward pressure on the EUR/USD pair.
The Euro (EUR) is facing downward pressure following the European Central Bank (ECB) interest rate decision on Thursday. The ECB decided to maintain its Main Refinancing Operations Rate at 4.50% and the Deposit Facility Rate at 4.0%. Additionally, ECB governing council member Klaas Knot stated on Sunday that the central bank requires evidence of slowing wage growth in the eurozone before considering interest rate cuts.
However, market expectations for ECB rate cuts have increased, with bets on a 50 basis points (bps) reduction by June and a 140 bps cut by December 2024. On the data front, the quarterly Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the Eurozone and Germany is scheduled for release on Tuesday.
European Central Bank (ECB) Vice President Luis de Guindos has stated that the ECB will consider cutting interest rates when there is confidence that inflation aligns with the central bank's 2.0% goal. He highlighted positive developments in inflation recently and indicated that these favorable trends would eventually be reflected in the ECB's monetary policy.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) maintains stability around 103.50, with subdued 2-year and 10-year US Treasury yields at 4.33% and 4.11%, respectively, at the time of writing. Investors are putting their bets on the speculation that the Federal Reserve (Fed) could implement policy easing as US Core Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index (PCE) data indicates a cooling off of inflation.
Traders are anticipated to closely monitor crucial economic indicators, especially Tuesday's releases of the US Housing Price Index and Consumer Confidence figures, to gain additional insights into the market. This scrutiny is expected to intensify following the forthcoming Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) statement on Wednesday.
EUR/USD: important levels to watch
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0838
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0016
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.15
|Today daily open
|1.0854
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0917
|Daily SMA50
|1.092
|Daily SMA100
|1.0777
|Daily SMA200
|1.0844
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0886
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0813
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0932
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0813
|Previous Monthly High
|1.114
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0724
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0858
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0841
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0816
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0778
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0743
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0889
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0924
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0962
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays defensive near 1.0850 amid cautious markets
EUR/USD trades on the defensive below 1.0850 in European trading on Monday. The pair's cautious tone is supported by renewed US Dollar demand amid rising geopolitical tension in the Middle East. Investors stay unnerved ahead of an eventful week.
GBP/USD retakes 1.2700 as US Dollar stalls recovery
GBP/USD is trading above 1.2700, finding fresh demand amid a stalled US Dollar recovery in early Europe on Monday. The pair cheers reduced bets for an early BoE rate cut ahead of Wednesday's Fed decision. Middle East geopolitical tensions could cap the upside.
Gold price clings to gains amid escalating tensions in Middle East, focus remains on Fed
Gold price draws some support from escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. Sliding US bond yields also benefit the XAU/USD, though a further upside seems limited.
Bitcoin price could recover to $45,000 as addresses with less than 1 BTC likely bottomed out
Bitcoin ETF race likely to intensify as Bloomberg ETF specialist Eric Balchunas speculates $8.5 trillion asset manager Charles Schwab’s entry into the race. BTC exchange balances are on a decline and a recovery in Bitcoin price is likely in the short term.
Week ahead: What are the markets watching this week?
Not only do the Fed and the Bank of England (BoE) claim the central bank spotlight —both of which are anticipated to hold the line— plenty of macro market movers will grace the economic calendar throughout the week.