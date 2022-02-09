EUR/USD continues to trade in a narrow 1.1400-1.1450 channel. Analysts at Scotiabank spot a technical pattern that could imply a move towards the 1.16 level.
Support past 1.1400/90 is 1.1370
“EUR price action is forming a bullish flag pattern that could see it break out toward a test of 1.16.”
“Resistance past the mid-figure zone is 1.1484 followed by 1.1515/25 (the lows of Oct/Nov).”
“Support past 1.1400/90 is 1.1370, the mid-1.13s, and the 50-day MA at 1.1324.”
