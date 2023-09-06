- EUR/USD trades neutral at the 1.0725 level, with mild gains.
- US and German yields are sharply rising, contributing to the strength of both currencies.
The EUR/USD consolidated Tuesday’s losses, which saw the pair losing more than 0.60%. The Shared Currency’s movements were driven mainly by a broad-based USD and EUR strength against their rivals on the back of higher US and German yields.
The US reported that the ISM Services PMI from the US from August increased to 54.5, higher than the 52.5 expected and the previous 52.7, and that outcome boosted hawkish bets on the Federal Reserve (Fed). After a mixed Nonfarm Payrolls report released last Friday, which made investors refrain from betting on one last hike, the CME FedWatch Tool now indicated that swaps markets are discounting higher odds of a 25 basis point (bps) increase in November.
The US also reported the Fed Beige Book, highlighting that the economy “modestly” grew in July and August and that the job growth was subdued.
On the Euro’s side, the European Central Bank’s (ECB) Governing Council will meet next week, and there are growing expectations that a 25 basis point (bps) hike will be announced. Analysts at Danske Bank pointed out that the persistently high inflation will be the main driver of the decision, which is expected to be the last hike of the cycle. In that sense, those expectations seem to keep the European currency afloat via rising German yields.
EUR/USD Levels to watch
The daily chart flashes signals of a bearish outlook for the short term for the EUR/USD. Regarding indicators, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) resides below its midline in negative territory, exhibiting a southward trajectory. At the same time, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) prints red bars, underscoring the growing bearish momentum. Additionally, the presence of selling momentum is seen on the four-hour chart, with both indicators residing deep in negative territory.
On the bigger picture, the pair now resided the 20,100 and 200-day Simple Moving Averages (SMA) for the first time since November 2022, pointing out that the bears are in control.
Support levels: 1.0700, 1.0680, 1.0650.
Resistance levels: 1.0800, 1.0820 (200-day SMA), 1.0850.
EUR/USD Daily Chart
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0725
|Today Daily Change
|0.0003
|Today Daily Change %
|0.03
|Today daily open
|1.0722
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0865
|Daily SMA50
|1.0961
|Daily SMA100
|1.0918
|Daily SMA200
|1.082
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0798
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0706
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0946
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0772
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1065
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0766
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0742
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0763
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0686
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.065
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0594
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0778
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0834
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.087
EUR/USD consolidates above 1.0700, finds resistance at 1.0730 Premium
EUR/USD rebounded after hitting a fresh monthly low at 1.0702. However, the recovery was limited as the pair reached the resistance area near 1.0730. The US Dollar continues to receive support from US economic data and risk aversion.
GBP/USD posts lowest daily close in three months near 1.2500
GBP/USD bottomed at 1.2481 on Wednesday, reaching the lowest intraday level since June 8. The pair then rebounded to the 1.2500 area as the momentum of the US Dollar faded. The Pound was among the weaker performers following cautious comments from BOE officials.
Gold approaches $1,900 as odds for a Fed hike increase Premium
The US Dollar keeps marching higher on Wednesday, resulting in XAU/USD extending its slide for a fourth consecutive day. Gold currently trades near an intraday low of $1,915.27 a troy ounce, achieved after the release of mixed United States (US) macroeconomic data.
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: A lot lies on whether these support levels hold
Bitcoin (BTC) price, just like Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP) continues to move horizontally along crucial support levels. This is risky especially as momentum continues to fad and prices may start falling soon.
Dow Jones Industrial Average Forecast: August service sector data beats estimates, but DJIA still declines
Dow Jones index weakened over half a percent on Tuesday, as WTI Oil reached $88 per barrel. US Treasury yields fall across maturities, except for the 3-month bill. US ISM Services PMI for August surpassed expectations.