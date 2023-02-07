EUR/USD bulls struggle around mid-1.0700s, focus on ECB talks, Fed Chair Powell

- EUR/USD retreats from intraday high, fades bounce off one-month low amid sluggish session.
- Cautious optimism, mixed concerns surrounding Fed, ECB probe Euro traders.
- Policymakers from ECB, Fed could entertain traders but major attention will be given to the yields and risk catalysts.
- Pair sellers will seek confirmation of recent hawkish bias for the US Dollar, upbeat yields.
EUR/USD fades the early Asian session recovery by retreating from the daily top. Even so, the major currency pair clings to the first daily gains in four, around 1.0740 during early Tuesday in Europe.
The quote’s latest retreat could be linked to the fresh uptick in the US Dollar Index (DXY) following a downbeat start of the day. It’s worth noting that the DXY jostles with the 50-DMA amid an inactive session ahead of the key central speeches, mainly from Europe and the US.
Other than the pre-event anxiety and the light calendar, the DXY’s bounce off the intraday low traces the US Treasury bond yields. That said, the benchmark 10-year Treasury yields pick up bids to reverse the initial pullback but stay mostly inactive near 3.62% by the press time.
The comments favoring hawkish actions from the Federal Reserve (Fed) officials and receding recession woes surrounding the US, as per Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphel Bostic, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and President Joe Biden, also probe the EUR/USD bulls.
It’s worth noting, however, that the strong points of the Eurozone Sentix Investor Confidence index, Retail Sales and German Factory Orders fail to put a bid under the EUR/USD prices as the ECB policymakers appear a bit less hawkish than their Fed counterparts. On Monday, European Central Bank (ECB) policymaker Robert Holzmann said that the risk of doing too little dwarfs the risk of the over-tightening policy.
Against this backdrop, US stock futures print mild gains and the equities in the Asia-Pacific region remain sidelined, which keeps the EUR/USD buyers hopeful ahead of speeches from the ECB and the Federal Reserve (Fed) officials. Also important to watch is US President Joe Biden’s State of the Union (SOTU), not to mention Germany’s Industrial Production for December.
Technical analysis
EUR/USD bears remain hopeful unless witnessing a clear downside break of an ascending trend line from early November, around 1.0850 by the press time.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0734
|Today Daily Change
|0.0004
|Today Daily Change %
|0.04%
|Today daily open
|1.073
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0841
|Daily SMA50
|1.0685
|Daily SMA100
|1.0327
|Daily SMA200
|1.032
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0799
|Previous Daily Low
|1.071
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1033
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0793
|Previous Monthly High
|1.093
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0483
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0744
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0765
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0693
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0657
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0604
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0782
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0835
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0872
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
