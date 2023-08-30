EUR/JPY surged to new YTD highs on high HICP in Germany; EU’s inflation in focus

- EUR/JPY trades at 159.67, almost flat but off new YTD highs, as German HICP data beats estimates, fueling expectations of higher Eurozone rates.
- ECB’s Christine Lagarde’s emphasis on restrictive rates and rising Bund yields underpin the Euro, while BoJ’s loose policy pressures the Yen.
- Traders eye upcoming economic data from Japan and the Eurozone, including Retail Sales and CPI, for further direction in EUR/JPY trading.
The Euro (EUR) appreciated against the Japanese Yen (JPY) on Wednesday, courtesy of elevated inflation in Germany putting into the table higher rates in the Eurozone (EU), while the Bank of Japan (BoJ) maintaining its loose monetary policy keeps the JPY pressured.
As Thursday’s Asian session begins, the EUR/JPY is trading at 159.67, off the new year-to-date (YTD) highs reached yesterday, almost flat.
Euro strengthens on German inflation data, rising Bund yields
Data from the German Federal Statistics Office portrayed August inflation climbing in Germany. The Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) rose by 6.4% YoY, above estimates of 6.3%, while on a monthly basis, inflation was 0.4% above estimates of 0.3%.
Given the European Central Bank (ECB), Christine Lagarde’s words at Jackson Hole emphasized the need to set rates at restrictive levels to achieve its 2% inflation target, the release of German inflation triggered a reaction in Bund yields, which rose sharply, underpinning the Euro.
In the meantime, the JPY remains weaker as the Bank of Japan (BoJ) stays the course regarding an ultra-loose monetary policy. However, a BoJ board member, Naoki Tamura, said the central bank has inflation “clearly in sight,” signaling that he’s hoping that around the first quarter of 2024, the BoJ would have clarity on whether the country meets the BoJ’s inflation target.
The EUR/JPY bullish bias remains in place, but traders must be aware of a possible intervention in the Forex market. Although Japanese authorities remain quiet after expressing worries about the USD/JPY exchange rate level, caution is warranted.
What to watch?
The Japanese economic docket will feature Industrial Output, Retail Sales, and Housing Starts. On the Eurozone front, Retail Sales from Germany, CPI in France and Italy, followed by the release of inflation figures in the whole bloc would dictate the direction of the EUR/JPY pair.
EUR/JPY Technical Levels
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|159.69
|Today Daily Change
|0.97
|Today Daily Change %
|0.61
|Today daily open
|158.72
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|157.98
|Daily SMA50
|156.95
|Daily SMA100
|153.12
|Daily SMA200
|147.81
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|159.06
|Previous Daily Low
|158.24
|Previous Weekly High
|159.49
|Previous Weekly Low
|156.87
|Previous Monthly High
|158.05
|Previous Monthly Low
|151.41
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|158.75
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|158.56
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|158.29
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|157.86
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|157.47
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|159.11
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|159.5
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|159.93
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
EUR/USD holds firm at weekly highs above 1.0900 Premium
EUR/USD posted its highest daily close in two weeks, staying above the 20-day SMA. The pair encountered resistance near 1.0950 and retreated moderately, as the USD remained under pressure. The focus is now on Eurozone and US inflation data scheduled for release on Thursday.
GBP/USD buyers prod key resistance near 1.2720, Fed inflation eyed
GBP/USD buyers attack a downward-sloping resistance line from late July as they await the key US inflation gauge while pausing the three-day uptrend. The Cable pair seesaws around the 1.2720 level while defending the previous week’s rebound from a five-month-old horizontal support zone.
Gold rises above $1,940 as US yields decline after weak US data Premium
Gold price touched its highest level since early August above $1,940 on Wednesday. The downward revision to second-quarter GDP growth and the below-expectation increase in private sector employment in August weighed on the US yields and provided a boost to XAU/USD.
UNI price unfazed despite positive development in Uniswap class action lawsuit at SDNY court
Uniswap (UNI) price remains bearish, with the gloom overshadowing a recent positive development in the case involving Uniswap Labs. The matter touches on issues such as foreseeable harm responsibility for third-party misuse and damage.
No game-changer but US data highlights weaknesses in the economy
The recovery in equity markets appears to have stalled on Wednesday as traders likely eye the big economic releases later in the week. The ADP and revised GDP numbers may attract some attention but they were never likely to have too great an impact.