- EUR/JPY attracts fresh buyers on the first day of a new week and snaps a two-day losing streak.
- The BoJ’s dovish stance, along with a positive risk tone, undermines the JPY and lends support.
- Expectations that the ECB will pause its rate-hiking cycle hold back bulls from placing fresh bets.
The EUR/JPY cross regains positive traction on the first day of a new week and for now, seems to have stalled a two-day-old corrective decline from the 159.75 region, or its highest level since August 2008 touched last Wednesday. The buying interest picks up pace during the early part of the European session and lifts spot prices to a fresh daily peak, further beyond the 158.00 mark in the last hour.
The Japanese Yen (JPY) continues with its relative underperformance in the wake of a more dovish stance adopted by the Bank of Japan (BoJ) and turns out to be a key factor pushing the EUR/JPY cross higher. It is worth mentioning that the BoJ is the only central bank in the world to maintain negative interest rates and is widely expected to stick to its ultra-easy monetary policy settings. Moreover, the recent remarks by BoJ officials ensure that the Japanese central bank will maintain the status quo until next summer.
Apart from this, a generally positive tone around the equity markets, bolstered by the optimism over more stimulus measures from China, is seen as another factor weighing on the safe-haven JPY. China's top economic planner – the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) – said this Monday that it would establish a designated department to bolster the country's faltering private economy. This comes on the back of recent policy packages to boost China's ailing private businesses and lift the market sentiment.
The shared currency, on the other hand, draws some support from the emergence of some US Dollar (USD) selling, though lacks bullish conviction in the wake of the uncertainty over further policy tightening by the European Central Bank (ECB). In fact, a slew of ECB policymakers last week kept the door open for more interest rate hikes in 2023. That said, market participants have been scaling back their expectations for an imminent interest rate hike in the wake of signs of easing underlying inflation in the Euro Zone.
The preliminary data released by the European Union’s statistics agency Eurostat last Thursday showed that the annual Eurozone Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) rose 5.3% in August, matching the pace seen in July. That said, the Core HICP inflation, which excludes more volatile energy, food, alcohol and tobacco prices and is closely watched by ECB policymakers, edged lower to 5.3% YoY in August from 5.5% in the previous month. This, along with looming recession risks, might cap gains for the EUR/JPY cross.
The market worries were further fueled by Monday's release of the Euro Zone Sentix Investor Confidence Index, which fell to -21.5 in September from -18.9 in the previous month. The Expectations Index also dropped to -21.0 points, from -17.3 in August. Moreover, the Current Situation Index registered its lowest reading since November 2022 and declined to -22.0 points for the current month. This, in turn, warrants some caution before traders start positioning for the resumption of the EUR/JPY pair's prior well-established uptrend.
Technical levels to watch
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|158.05
|Today Daily Change
|0.48
|Today Daily Change %
|0.30
|Today daily open
|157.57
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|158.29
|Daily SMA50
|157.07
|Daily SMA100
|153.47
|Daily SMA200
|148.02
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|157.97
|Previous Daily Low
|157.06
|Previous Weekly High
|159.76
|Previous Weekly Low
|157.06
|Previous Monthly High
|159.76
|Previous Monthly Low
|155.53
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|157.4
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|157.62
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|157.1
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|156.62
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|156.19
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|158.01
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|158.44
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|158.92
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops below 1.0800 after Eurozone Sentix, Lagarde speech eyed
EUR/USD is dropping back below 1.0800 in the European session on Monday. The pair has come under fresh selling pressure after the dismal Eurozone Sentix Investor Confidence data. The downside, however, remains limited amid a weaker US Dollar. ECB Lagarde's speech awaited.
GBP/USD trades with a mild positive bias above 1.2600
GBP/USD is edging higher toward 1.2650 amid a subdued USD demand in the European trading hours. The uncertainty over the Fed's rate-hike path is seen as a key factor undermining the USD. The lack of any meaningful buying warrants some caution for aggressive bullish traders.
Gold price consolidates as steady US hiring momentum offsets higher Unemployment Rate
Gold price traded back and forth from the past four trading sessions even though cooling labor market conditions boosted the Federal Reserve’s soft landing hopes. A softening job market could mean that the Fed’s interest rate hike in July was the last one in the current policy tightening spell.
Arbitrum proposes 75 million ARB distribution, critics worry about impact on ARB price
The Arbitrum community will vote on an Arbitrum Improvement Proposal that calls for the distribution of 75 million ARB tokens to active protocols on the chain. The proposal is aimed at meeting short-term community needs.
September's key themes: The goldilocks scenario, the central bank tightening end and a much-anticipated IPO
The US markets are closed on Monday due to the Labor Day holiday, which should mean that markets are quiet at the start of the week. However, September can be an epoch-shifting month for financial markets, and historically one that is bad for equities.