TRENDING:
RBA Interest Rate
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

EUR/JPY Price Forecast: Holds above 181.50, positive view remains intact

  • EUR/JPY strengthens to near 181.60 in Tuesday’s early European session.
  • The cross keeps the bullish vibe unchanged, with the improving RSI momentum. 
  • The first upside barrier to watch is 182.02; the initial support level emerges near 180.68.
EUR/JPY Price Forecast: Holds above 181.50, positive view remains intact
Lallalit SrijandornLallalit SrijandornFXStreet

The EUR/JPY cross trades on a firmer note around 181.60 during the early European session on Tuesday. The Japanese Yen (JPY) softens against the Euro (EUR) after a massive 7.6-magnitude earthquake shook northeastern Japan late on Monday, which briefly raised concerns about economic disruptions.

Furthermore, weaker-than-expected Japan Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data for the third quarter might contribute to the JPY’s downside. This report might complicate the Bank of Japan’s (BoJ) policy decision next week. 

Chart Analysis EUR/JPY

Technical Analysis:

In the daily chart, EUR/JPY trades at 181.58. The 100-day exponential moving average trends higher, with price holding comfortably above it and reinforcing the bullish bias. Price hovers near the upper Bollinger Band at 182.02 as the bands narrow, signaling reduced volatility and a potential breakout setup. RSI at 63.51 remains firm and below overbought. A daily close through 182.02 could extend gains, while initial support sits at the middle band near 180.68.

Bollinger Band compression has intensified in recent sessions, and pullbacks would be cushioned by support at the lower band at 179.34, followed by the rising 100-day EMA at 175.67. The moving average gradient remains positive, keeping the broader topside bias intact. RSI has ticked up from 62.91 to 63.51, confirming improving momentum. A break under 179.34 would signal a deeper retracement toward 175.67, whereas maintaining the Bollinger midline would keep EUR/JPY biased higher.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool)

Japanese Yen FAQs

The Japanese Yen (JPY) is one of the world’s most traded currencies. Its value is broadly determined by the performance of the Japanese economy, but more specifically by the Bank of Japan’s policy, the differential between Japanese and US bond yields, or risk sentiment among traders, among other factors.

One of the Bank of Japan’s mandates is currency control, so its moves are key for the Yen. The BoJ has directly intervened in currency markets sometimes, generally to lower the value of the Yen, although it refrains from doing it often due to political concerns of its main trading partners. The BoJ ultra-loose monetary policy between 2013 and 2024 caused the Yen to depreciate against its main currency peers due to an increasing policy divergence between the Bank of Japan and other main central banks. More recently, the gradually unwinding of this ultra-loose policy has given some support to the Yen.

Over the last decade, the BoJ’s stance of sticking to ultra-loose monetary policy has led to a widening policy divergence with other central banks, particularly with the US Federal Reserve. This supported a widening of the differential between the 10-year US and Japanese bonds, which favored the US Dollar against the Japanese Yen. The BoJ decision in 2024 to gradually abandon the ultra-loose policy, coupled with interest-rate cuts in other major central banks, is narrowing this differential.

The Japanese Yen is often seen as a safe-haven investment. This means that in times of market stress, investors are more likely to put their money in the Japanese currency due to its supposed reliability and stability. Turbulent times are likely to strengthen the Yen’s value against other currencies seen as more risky to invest in.

Author

Lallalit Srijandorn

Lallalit Srijandorn is a Parisian at heart. She has lived in France since 2019 and now becomes a digital entrepreneur based in Paris and Bangkok.

More from Lallalit Srijandorn
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD under pressure as yield climb weighs and Fed risk dominates

EUR/USD under pressure as yield climb weighs and Fed risk dominates

EUR/USD slides 0.05% as the week begins, courtesy of broad US Dollar strength, amid choppy trading as traders brace for the Federal Reserve monetary policy decision. At the time of writing, the pair trades at 1.1637 after hitting a daily high of 1.1672.

GBP/USD shuffles its feet as investors await key central bank moves

GBP/USD shuffles its feet as investors await key central bank moves

GBP/USD found little momentum on either side of the line on Monday, with the Cable pair churning chart paper just north of the 1.3300 handle to kick off a fresh trading week. Broad-market sentiment is largely hinging on an upcoming interest rate decision from the Federal Reserve due during the midweek, and investors are shunning stepping too far into either the bullish or bearish side in the runup to one of the biggest rate calls of the year.

Gold buyers still hopeful ahead of US jobs data, Fed

Gold buyers still hopeful ahead of US jobs data, Fed

Gold keeps its range trade intact around $4,200 as the Fed’s two-day monetary policy meeting begins later on Tuesday. US Dollar loses ground with Treasury bond yields even as the mood turns cautious. Gold’s daily chart shows that the bull-bear tug-of-war will likely continue ahead of US jobs data.

Shiba Inu stabilizes with bullish momentum building

Shiba Inu stabilizes with bullish momentum building

Shiba Inu price steadies around $0.0000092 on Tuesday, after rebounding 3% and finding support around the key level. The bullish sentiment is further supported by SHIB’s rising trading volume, large whale orders and buy-side dominance, which have risen alongside positive funding rates. 

Big week ahead: Fed poised to cut as Canada, Australia and Switzerland hold steady

Big week ahead: Fed poised to cut as Canada, Australia and Switzerland hold steady

This week we get a lot of data releases but the biggie is all those central bank decisions. Canada, Australia and Switzerland are expected to stay on hold, but the Fed is expected to cut.

Top 3 Price Predictions: Bitcoin and Ethereum aim for breakouts as Ripple holds at $2

Top 3 Price Predictions: Bitcoin and Ethereum aim for breakouts as Ripple holds at $2

Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple record a minor recovery on Monday, starting the week on a positive note. The retail demand for major cryptocurrencies remains strong despite outflows from Bitcoin and Ethereum Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs).

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers