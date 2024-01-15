- EUR/JPY's rise above Ichimoku Cloud indicates a bullish shift, with a focus on overcoming the 160.00 barrier.
- Next resistance targets include January 11 high at 160.18 and November 21 low at 161.25.
- Downside risk persists if EUR/JPY fails to breach 160.00, opens the door to challenge key support levels at 158.71, 158.12 and 157.57.
The EUR/JPY rose above the Ichimoku Cloud (Kumo), turned bullish on Monday, and gained some 0.63% after hitting a daily low of 158.58. As the Asian session begins, the pair trades at 159.58 is virtually unchanged, loses 0.02%.
The daily chart depicts the cross-pair is bullish and would face stir resistance at around the 160.00 figure. A breach of the latter would expose the January 11 high of 160.18, followed by the November 21 daily low turned resistance at around 161.25.
On the other hand, if sellers stepped in and kept the EUR/JPY exchange rate below 160.00, that could pave the way for further losses. The first support would be the Senkou Span B at 158.71, followed by the Tenkan-Sen at 158.12. Further downside is seen at the Senkou Span A at 157.57.
EUR/JPY Price Action – Daily Chart
EUR/JPY Technical Levels
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|159.6
|Today Daily Change
|0.92
|Today Daily Change %
|0.58
|Today daily open
|158.68
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|157.32
|Daily SMA50
|159.21
|Daily SMA100
|158.65
|Daily SMA200
|155.75
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|159.8
|Previous Daily Low
|158.54
|Previous Weekly High
|160.18
|Previous Weekly Low
|157.21
|Previous Monthly High
|161.78
|Previous Monthly Low
|153.17
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|159.02
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|159.32
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|158.22
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|157.75
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|156.96
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|159.47
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|160.26
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|160.73
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
