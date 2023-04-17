EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Strong momentum could target the 2022 peak

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • EUR/JPY extends the strong rally past the 147.00 region.
  • Further up aligns the 2022 high north of the 148.00 barrier.

EUR/JPY extends the needle-like uptrend and surpasses the key 147.00 hurdle fort het first time since late October 2022.

Considering the ongoing price action, further gains in the cross remain in store for the time being. That said, the continuation of the upside momentum could extend further and challenge the 2022 peak at 148.40 (October 21) sooner rather than later.

So far, further upside looks favoured while the cross trades above the 200-day SMA, today at 142.07.

EUR/JPY daily chart

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 147.11
Today Daily Change 66
Today Daily Change % 0.10
Today daily open 146.97
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 143.78
Daily SMA50 143.36
Daily SMA100 142.56
Daily SMA200 142.06
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 147.16
Previous Daily Low 146.24
Previous Weekly High 147.16
Previous Weekly Low 143.8
Previous Monthly High 145.67
Previous Monthly Low 138.83
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 146.81
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 146.59
Daily Pivot Point S1 146.42
Daily Pivot Point S2 145.87
Daily Pivot Point S3 145.5
Daily Pivot Point R1 147.34
Daily Pivot Point R2 147.71
Daily Pivot Point R3 148.25

 

 

