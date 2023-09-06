- EUR/JPY trades almost flat at 158.31 as Thursday’s Asian session begins.
- Risk-off sentiment and rumors of possible intervention by Japanese authorities keep the pair in check.
- Technical indicators suggest the pair is in a consolidation phase, with a neutral to a bearish bias.
The Euro (EUR) registers modest losses versus the Japanese Yen (JPY) as Thursday’s Asian session begins. On Wednesday, the pair finished unchanged, on a risk-off impulse and rumors of a possible intervention by Japanese authorities. The EUR/JPY is trading at 158.31, almost flat.
EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Technical outlook
The EUR/JPY daily chart depicts the pair as neutral-biased but tilted to the downside as the cross remains trading near last week’s low of 157.05. It should be said that the Kijun-Sen caps the EUR/JPY fall at 157.65, which would open the door to test the August 23 swing low of 156.87 once cleared. A breach of the latter would resume the cross-currency pair downtrend and test the top of the Ichimoku Cloud (Kumo) at 154.70.
Short-term, the EUR/JPY is bullish biased with the cross exchanging hands above the Kumo, but so far, it has failed to register higher highs, suggesting the pair is consolidating. A break above 158.50 could exacerbate a rally towards the R1 daily pivot at 158.62, followed by the 159.00 figure. Conversely, downside risks emerge at the Tenkan and Kijun-Sen lines at 158.21 and 158.11 each. Once those levels are cleared, the 158.00 figure is up next.
EUR/JPY Price Action - Hourly chart
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|158.29
|Today Daily Change
|-0.11
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.07
|Today daily open
|158.4
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|158.41
|Daily SMA50
|157.11
|Daily SMA100
|153.69
|Daily SMA200
|148.16
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|158.5
|Previous Daily Low
|157.8
|Previous Weekly High
|159.76
|Previous Weekly Low
|157.06
|Previous Monthly High
|159.76
|Previous Monthly Low
|155.53
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|158.24
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|158.07
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|157.97
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|157.54
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|157.27
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|158.66
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|158.93
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|159.36
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
