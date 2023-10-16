EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Gains traction near 157.50, the key contention is seen at 157.00

- EUR/JPY currently trades around 157.48, up 0.18% on the day.
- The key resistance level is located at 157.55; 157.00 will emerge as a key support level.
- The cross holds below the 50- and 100-hour EMAs; RSI indicator shows the non-directional movement.
The EUR/JPY cross gains momentum around 157.48 during the early European session on Monday. The cross bounces off Friday’s low of 157.05 amid the improvement in risk sentiment. However, the safe-haven flow could cap the upside of the cross. That said, the rising geopolitical tensions between Israel and Palestine might boost the traditional safe-haven Japanese Yen and act as a headwind for the EUR/JPY cross.
From a technical perspective, EUR/JPY holds below the 50- and 100-hour Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) on the one-hour chart, which supports the sellers for the time being. It’s worth noting that the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is located in the 40-60 zone, indicating a non-directional movement in the pair.
The key resistance level for the cross is located at 157.55, representing the confluence of the upper boundary of the Bollinger Band and the 50-hour EMA. A break above the latter will see the next barrier near a psychological round mark and a high of October 13 at 158.00. Further north, the additional upside filter is seen around a high of October 2 of 158.45, followed by a high of September 13 of 158.60.
On the downside, the lower limit of the Bollinger Band, a low of October 13, and a round figure at 157.00 will emerge as a key support level. The next contention level will emerge at 156.51 (a low of October 9). Any follow-through selling below the latter will see a drop to 156.22 (a low of October 5), and finally at 156.10 (a low of October 5).
EUR/JPY one-hour chart
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|157.5
|Today Daily Change
|0.31
|Today Daily Change %
|0.20
|Today daily open
|157.19
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|157.48
|Daily SMA50
|157.89
|Daily SMA100
|156.2
|Daily SMA200
|150.3
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|158.05
|Previous Daily Low
|157.05
|Previous Weekly High
|158.61
|Previous Weekly Low
|156.51
|Previous Monthly High
|158.66
|Previous Monthly Low
|156.58
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|157.43
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|157.67
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|156.81
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|156.43
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|155.81
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|157.81
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|158.43
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|158.81
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
