EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Further gains likely above the YTD top

  • EUR/JPY trades on the defensive around 144.00 midweek.
  • Extra gains appear on the cards once the 2023 peak is cleared.

EUR/JPY adds to Tuesday’s decline and revisits the mid-143.00s, where some initial contention appears to have emerged on Wednesday.

In the meantime, a daily close above the 2023 peak at 145.67 (March 31) should encourage the cross to shift its focus to the December 2022 high around 146.70 (December 15) in the near term.

So far, further upside looks favoured while the cross trades above the 200-day SMA, today at 141.83.

EUR/JPY daily chart

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 144.12
Today Daily Change 86
Today Daily Change % -0.09
Today daily open 144.25
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 142.84
Daily SMA50 142.75
Daily SMA100 142.55
Daily SMA200 141.86
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 145.44
Previous Daily Low 143.96
Previous Weekly High 145.67
Previous Weekly Low 140.57
Previous Monthly High 145.67
Previous Monthly Low 138.83
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 144.53
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 144.87
Daily Pivot Point S1 143.66
Daily Pivot Point S2 143.07
Daily Pivot Point S3 142.18
Daily Pivot Point R1 145.14
Daily Pivot Point R2 146.03
Daily Pivot Point R3 146.61

 

 

