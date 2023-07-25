EUR/JPY Price Analysis: EUR weakens amid gloomy outlook in the Eurozone

- The EUR/JPY fell below the 20-day SMA towards the 155.70 area.
- Germany reported lower-than-expected IFO indexes.
- Chinese economic stimulus support the JPY.
On Tuesday, the EUR/JPY cross trades with losses for the second day in a row as the Euro weakened on negative the release of negative IFO indexes. On the other hand, the Japanese Cabinet Office released a fresh inflation forecast while markets await the new Bank of Japan (BoJ) projections on Friday.
German yields drop amid negative outlook in the Euro area
Germany reported soft IFO indexes. The Business Climate Survey came in at 87.3, lower than the 88 expected and the previous 88.6, and the Current Assessment, dropped to 91.3, below the 93 expected and the last 93.7. The Expectations index was 83.5, higher than the 83 expected but below the previous 83.8.
As a reaction, the EUR is trading losses against most of its rivals, including the USD, GBP, CHF and AUD. In addition, ahead of Thursday’s European Central Bank (ECB) meeting, the 2-year German bond yield dropped to 3.21%, which applied further pressure on the Euro. Regarding the decision, markets await a 25 basis point (bps) hike, but the odds of another hike in September fell to 50% according to the World Interest Rate Probabilities (WIRP) tool. However, the odds of hikes in October and December are largely priced in. In that sense, the bank’s messaging will be critical.
The Japanese Cabinet Office published its longer-term macroeconomic estimates, and in its baseline scenario, it expects headline inflation to be around 0.7% from FY27 to FY32. The report also presented a more optimistic growth scenario in which inflation reaches 2% by FY26 and remains there for the remainder of the 10-year horizon. This comes ahead of Friday’s Bank of Japan (BoJ) meeting, where markets expect policymakers to maintain their dovish stance and updated macroeconomic projections.
In addition, the JPY got a boost on the announcements of China (its leading trading partner) taking up economic policies to bolster economic activity.
EUR/JPY Levels to watch
After losing the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) on the daily chart, further downside may be on the horizon. In addition, technical indicators are pointing south, with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) pointing south near its midline. At the same time, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) printed a rising red bar, suggesting that the bears are in command for the short term.
Support level: 156.00, 155.50, 155.00.
Resistance levels: 156.40 (20-day SMA), 157.00, 157.50.
EUR/JPY Daily chart
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|155.87
|Today Daily Change
|-0.66
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.42
|Today daily open
|156.53
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|156.42
|Daily SMA50
|153.37
|Daily SMA100
|149.42
|Daily SMA200
|146.31
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|157.8
|Previous Daily Low
|156.24
|Previous Weekly High
|158.05
|Previous Weekly Low
|154.88
|Previous Monthly High
|158
|Previous Monthly Low
|148.62
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|156.84
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|157.21
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|155.91
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|155.3
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|154.35
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|157.47
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|158.42
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|159.03
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD slides after being unable to hold above 1.1050 amid a weaker Euro
The recovery of the EUR/USD lost momentum after being unable to hold above 1.1050 and pulled back toward daily lows during the American session. The Euro is among the worst performers and is losing ground across the board. Market participants are awaiting the Fed and ECB meetings.
GBP/USD climbs above 1.2850 on improving risk mood
GBP/USD gathered bullish momentum and advanced toward 1.2880 in the second half of the day on Tuesday. The positive risk mood, as reflected by rising US stocks, limits the US Dollar's gains and provide a boost to the pair ahead of the Fed's interest rate decision on Wednesday.
Gold: XAU/USD quietly awaits crucial news around $1,960 Premium
Gold prices are up on a daily basis, although XAU/USD set a fresh one-week low of $1,951.53 a troy ounce while holding below Monday’s high of $1,967.85.
LTC holders surpass Bitcoin in avoiding losses even as Litecoin price crashes below $90
Litecoin had a spectacular run throughout the second half of June, but since the beginning of July, the same cannot be said. The series of red candlesticks continues to disappoint investors, but they still happen to be performing better than Bitcoin holders.
NIO shares advance again Tuesday following Monday’s 11% spike
Nio (NIO) stock on Tuesday seems intent on giving back none of its 10.9% rally from Monday, which pushed the electric vehicle company to its highest price range since February.