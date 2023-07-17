EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Consolidates around the 155.50 region amid lack of clear direction

- EUR/JPY remains steady and consolidates in a narrow range on Monday.
- Next resistance level is seen at 156.15, an initial support appears near 155.40.
- The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicates the non-directional movement in the cross.
The EUR/JPY pair lacks any firm directional bias and oscillates in the 155.30-156.15 range early Monday. The cross currently trades near 155.50, down 0.19% on the day.
According to the four-hour chart, EUR/JPY holds above the 100- and 200-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMA), meaning the path of least resistance for the EUR/JPY appears to the upside.
That being said, any meaningful follow-through buying past 156.15 (High of July 14) will see a rally to 157.15 (High of July 6). Further north, the cross will challenge the next hurdle at 158.00, the intersection of the psychological round mark and a high of July 3.
On the flip side, EUR/JPY will meet initial support of 155.40 (100-hour EMA) en route to 154.20 (200-hour EMA). A decisive break below the latter would expose 153.40 (Low of July 12).
It’s worth noting that the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is located in the 40-60 zone, indicating a non-directional movement in the pair.
EUR/JPY four-hour chart
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|155.54
|Today Daily Change
|-0.31
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.20
|Today daily open
|155.85
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|156.28
|Daily SMA50
|152.34
|Daily SMA100
|148.72
|Daily SMA200
|145.92
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|156.14
|Previous Daily Low
|154.17
|Previous Weekly High
|156.67
|Previous Weekly Low
|153.43
|Previous Monthly High
|158
|Previous Monthly Low
|148.62
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|155.39
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|154.92
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|154.63
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|153.42
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|152.67
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|156.6
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|157.35
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|158.57
