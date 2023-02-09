EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Bullish attempts remain capped by 143.00

  • EUR/JPY adds to Wednesday’s uptick and regains 141.00 and above.
  • A sustainable move above the 200-day SMA should expose extra gains.

EUR/JPY advances for the second session in a row on Thursday, although the initial bull run to the 141.30 region fizzled out rapidly.

While the cross is expected to maintain the side-lined theme in the short term, the 143.00 area remains a solid barrier for bulls. This key resistance zone also appears reinforced by the 100-day SMA, today at 142.90

If the cross breaks above the 200-day SMA at 141.02 on a sustainable fashion, the outlook is expected to shift to a more constructive one.

EUR/JPY daily chart

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 140.86
Today Daily Change 91
Today Daily Change % 0.03
Today daily open 140.82
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 140.67
Daily SMA50 141.62
Daily SMA100 142.93
Daily SMA200 141.04
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 141.03
Previous Daily Low 140.29
Previous Weekly High 142.34
Previous Weekly Low 139.93
Previous Monthly High 142.86
Previous Monthly Low 137.39
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 140.75
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 140.58
Daily Pivot Point S1 140.4
Daily Pivot Point S2 139.98
Daily Pivot Point S3 139.66
Daily Pivot Point R1 141.13
Daily Pivot Point R2 141.45
Daily Pivot Point R3 141.87

 

 

